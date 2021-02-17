Cricket
IPL 2021 auction: All you need know: Date, Timing, TV channel, Live streaming, Purse remaining

Chennai, February 17: The much-awaited IPL 2021 auction will be held on Thursday (February 18) as the eight teams will be eager to plug some holes ahead of IPL 14. This will be a mini auction but the excitement factor will not be any less as there could be some big buys and surprise omissions.

Here's all you want to know about the auction such as time, TV channel and the remaining purse with the teams.

1. Auction Date and Venue

The IPL 2021 auction will be held on Thursday (February 18). The venue is Chennai.

2. Auction time

The IPL 2021 auction will kickstart from 3 PM IST. The whole process might go around for 5 or 6 hours.

3. Where to watch the auction

You can watch the auction live on Star Sports Networks. Live streaming will be on Disney + Hotstar and Jio TV customers too can watch the proceedings. You can also follow details of auction via MyKhel Updates.

4. Purse remaining

Chennai Super Kings: Rs 22.9 crore

Delhi Capitals: Rs 12.9 crore

Kings XI Punjab: Rs 31.8 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rs 10.75 crore

Mumbai Indians: Rs 15.35 crore

Rajasthan Royals: Rs 34.85 crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Rs 35.9 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Rs 10.75 crore

Story first published: Wednesday, February 17, 2021, 10:54 [IST]
