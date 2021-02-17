IPL 2021 auction: All you need know: Date, Timing, TV channel, Live streaming, Purse remaining

Chennai, February 17: The much-awaited IPL 2021 auction will be held on Thursday (February 18) as the eight teams will be eager to plug some holes ahead of IPL 14. This will be a mini auction but the excitement factor will not be any less as there could be some big buys and surprise omissions.

Here's all you want to know about the auction such as time, TV channel and the remaining purse with the teams.

1. Auction Date and Venue The IPL 2021 auction will be held on Thursday (February 18). The venue is Chennai. 2. Auction time The IPL 2021 auction will kickstart from 3 PM IST. The whole process might go around for 5 or 6 hours. 3. Where to watch the auction You can watch the auction live on Star Sports Networks. Live streaming will be on Disney + Hotstar and Jio TV customers too can watch the proceedings. You can also follow details of auction via MyKhel Updates. 4. Purse remaining Chennai Super Kings: Rs 22.9 crore Delhi Capitals: Rs 12.9 crore Kings XI Punjab: Rs 31.8 crore Kolkata Knight Riders: Rs 10.75 crore Mumbai Indians: Rs 15.35 crore Rajasthan Royals: Rs 34.85 crore Royal Challengers Bangalore: Rs 35.9 crore Sunrisers Hyderabad: Rs 10.75 crore