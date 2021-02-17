IPL 2021 auction: All you need know: Date, Timing, TV channel, Live streaming, Purse remaining

1. Auction Date and Venue
The IPL 2021 auction will be held on Thursday (February 18). The venue is Chennai.
2. Auction time
The IPL 2021 auction will kickstart from 3 PM IST. The whole process might go around for 5 or 6 hours.
3. Where to watch the auction
You can watch the auction live on Star Sports Networks. Live streaming will be on Disney + Hotstar and Jio TV customers too can watch the proceedings. You can also follow details of auction via MyKhel Updates.
4. Purse remaining
Chennai Super Kings: Rs 22.9 crore
Delhi Capitals: Rs 12.9 crore
Kings XI Punjab: Rs 31.8 crore
Kolkata Knight Riders: Rs 10.75 crore
Mumbai Indians: Rs 15.35 crore
Rajasthan Royals: Rs 34.85 crore
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Rs 35.9 crore
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Rs 10.75 crore