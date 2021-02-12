IPL 2021 Auction: Full list of England players shortlisted for auction, base price, IPL caps

New Delhi, Feb 12: The Players' list for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 is out with a total of 292 cricketers set to go under the hammer in Chennai on February 18. 1114 cricketers had initially registered for the auction which has been further pruned after the eight franchises submitted the shortlist of players.
Rs 2 crore is the highest reserve price and two Indian players - Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadhav - and eight overseas players - Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy & Mark Wood have chosen to be slotted in the highest bracket.
12 players are in the auction list with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. Hanuma Vihari and Umesh Yadav are the two Indian players in the list of 11 cricketers with a base price of Rs 1 crore. A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players and 3 players from Associate Nations will be up for grabs in the IPL 2021 Player Auction in Chennai. The IPL auction will start at 3:00 PM (IST).
IPL 2021 auction: Capped, uncapped players, purse remaining
England's Test skipper Joe Root may not have registered but 16 players have been short-listed for the IPL auction and some are also going to start a bidding war between franchise.
Here's the list of English players to have been shortlisted for the auction:
1. Jason Roy - 6 IPL Caps - Base Price - Rs 2.00 Crore
2. Sam Billings - 32 IPL Caps - Base Price - Rs 2.00 Crore
3. Mark Wood - 1 IPL Cap - Base Price - Rs 2.00 Crore
4. Liam Plunkett - 7 IPL Caps - Base Price - Rs 2.00 Crore
5. Alex Hales - 6 IPL Caps - Base Price - Rs 1.50 Crore
6. Dawid Malan - 0 IPL Caps - Base Price - Rs 1.50 Crore
7. Tom Curran - 15 IPL Caps - Base Price - Rs 1.50 Crore
8. Adil Rashid - 0 IPL Caps - Base Price - Rs 1.50 Crore
9. David Willey - 3 IPL Caps - Base Price - Rs 1.50 Crore
10. Lewis Gregory - 0 IPL Caps - Base Price - Rs 1.50 Crore
11. Liam Livingstone - 4 IPL Caps - Base Price - Rs 75 Lakh
12. Ben Duckett - 7 IPL Caps - Base Price - Rs 50 Lakh
13. Reece Topley - 0 IPL Caps - Base Price - Rs 50 Lakh
14. Ravi Bopara - 24 IPL Caps - Base Price - Rs 50 Lakh
15. Nayan Doshi - 0 IPL Caps - Base Price - Rs 20 Lakh
16. George Garton - 0 IPL Caps - Base Price - Rs 20 Lakh
