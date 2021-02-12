Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2021 Auction: Full list of England players shortlisted for auction, base price, IPL caps

By
IPL 2021 Auction: Full list of England players shortlisted for auction, base price, IPL caps
Sam Billings last played for Chennai Super Kings during IPL 2019

New Delhi, Feb 12: The Players' list for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 is out with a total of 292 cricketers set to go under the hammer in Chennai on February 18. 1114 cricketers had initially registered for the auction which has been further pruned after the eight franchises submitted the shortlist of players.

Rs 2 crore is the highest reserve price and two Indian players - Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadhav - and eight overseas players - Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy & Mark Wood have chosen to be slotted in the highest bracket.

IPL 2021 AUCTION SPECIAL PAGE

12 players are in the auction list with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. Hanuma Vihari and Umesh Yadav are the two Indian players in the list of 11 cricketers with a base price of Rs 1 crore. A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players and 3 players from Associate Nations will be up for grabs in the IPL 2021 Player Auction in Chennai. The IPL auction will start at 3:00 PM (IST).

IPL 2021 auction: Capped, uncapped players, purse remaining

England's Test skipper Joe Root may not have registered but 16 players have been short-listed for the IPL auction and some are also going to start a bidding war between franchise.

Here's the list of English players to have been shortlisted for the auction:

1. Jason Roy - 6 IPL Caps - Base Price - Rs 2.00 Crore

2. Sam Billings - 32 IPL Caps - Base Price - Rs 2.00 Crore

3. Mark Wood - 1 IPL Cap - Base Price - Rs 2.00 Crore

4. Liam Plunkett - 7 IPL Caps - Base Price - Rs 2.00 Crore

5. Alex Hales - 6 IPL Caps - Base Price - Rs 1.50 Crore

6. Dawid Malan - 0 IPL Caps - Base Price - Rs 1.50 Crore

7. Tom Curran - 15 IPL Caps - Base Price - Rs 1.50 Crore

8. Adil Rashid - 0 IPL Caps - Base Price - Rs 1.50 Crore

9. David Willey - 3 IPL Caps - Base Price - Rs 1.50 Crore

10. Lewis Gregory - 0 IPL Caps - Base Price - Rs 1.50 Crore

11. Liam Livingstone - 4 IPL Caps - Base Price - Rs 75 Lakh

12. Ben Duckett - 7 IPL Caps - Base Price - Rs 50 Lakh

13. Reece Topley - 0 IPL Caps - Base Price - Rs 50 Lakh

14. Ravi Bopara - 24 IPL Caps - Base Price - Rs 50 Lakh

15. Nayan Doshi - 0 IPL Caps - Base Price - Rs 20 Lakh

16. George Garton - 0 IPL Caps - Base Price - Rs 20 Lakh

More IPL 2021 News

 
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: EBN 1 - 1 HYD
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, February 12, 2021, 21:49 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 12, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More