IPL 2021 Auction: Full list of England players shortlisted for auction, base price, IPL caps

Rs 2 crore is the highest reserve price and two Indian players - Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadhav - and eight overseas players - Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy & Mark Wood have chosen to be slotted in the highest bracket.

12 players are in the auction list with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. Hanuma Vihari and Umesh Yadav are the two Indian players in the list of 11 cricketers with a base price of Rs 1 crore. A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players and 3 players from Associate Nations will be up for grabs in the IPL 2021 Player Auction in Chennai. The IPL auction will start at 3:00 PM (IST).

England's Test skipper Joe Root may not have registered but 16 players have been short-listed for the IPL auction and some are also going to start a bidding war between franchise.

Here's the list of English players to have been shortlisted for the auction:

1. Jason Roy - 6 IPL Caps - Base Price - Rs 2.00 Crore

2. Sam Billings - 32 IPL Caps - Base Price - Rs 2.00 Crore

3. Mark Wood - 1 IPL Cap - Base Price - Rs 2.00 Crore

4. Liam Plunkett - 7 IPL Caps - Base Price - Rs 2.00 Crore

5. Alex Hales - 6 IPL Caps - Base Price - Rs 1.50 Crore

6. Dawid Malan - 0 IPL Caps - Base Price - Rs 1.50 Crore

7. Tom Curran - 15 IPL Caps - Base Price - Rs 1.50 Crore

8. Adil Rashid - 0 IPL Caps - Base Price - Rs 1.50 Crore

9. David Willey - 3 IPL Caps - Base Price - Rs 1.50 Crore

10. Lewis Gregory - 0 IPL Caps - Base Price - Rs 1.50 Crore

11. Liam Livingstone - 4 IPL Caps - Base Price - Rs 75 Lakh

12. Ben Duckett - 7 IPL Caps - Base Price - Rs 50 Lakh

13. Reece Topley - 0 IPL Caps - Base Price - Rs 50 Lakh

14. Ravi Bopara - 24 IPL Caps - Base Price - Rs 50 Lakh

15. Nayan Doshi - 0 IPL Caps - Base Price - Rs 20 Lakh

16. George Garton - 0 IPL Caps - Base Price - Rs 20 Lakh