IPL 2021: Ben Stokes not to bowl much in IPL 14, say Rajasthan Royals

For bolstering their middle-order, Rajasthan Royals bought all-rounder Shivam Dube for Rs 4.40 crore after picking up Chris Morris for a record Rs 16.25 crore in the IPL auction. The Royals already have Ben Stokes as their go-to all-rounder but Sangakkara wants Dube and Stokes to focus more on their batting.

"I think for us the focus on Dube is for his batting and if there is an opportunity for him to bowl it will be very rare or very few overs. Stokes is off course capable with the ball but his role at the top of the order is extremely crucial and his ability with the bat," said Sangakkara.

"In terms of his overs, we don't want to burn him (Stokes) too much with the ball and use him tactically. In areas where he can make a difference for us. So, in terms of Stokes coming in and bowling, we have no doubt that he can deliver but we don't want him to burn him all the time," he added.

Morris will now be seen in a Royals shirt for the first time since 2015 and Sangakkara, the former Sri Lanka skipper wants to use the South Africa allrounder in tandem with England pacer Jofra Archer.

"Morris has a very specific role for us to play in supporting Archer. I think it gives us a lot more flexibility in terms of how we use Archer. Morris' numbers when he is fit and strong has been best in all IPLs," said Sangakkara.

"Especially at the death his numbers are probably number one and in terms of the game impact, he is very much in the top bracket. His ability in that sense is very crucial for us," he added.

The Royals also added Bangladesh left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rehman for the season at his base price of Rs 1 crore. Another left-armer added to the pace brigade is Chetan Sakariya, the Saurashtra pacer has already made a name for himself on the domestic circuit and the Royals were quick to swoop in and get him for Rs 1.20 crore ahead of Royal Challengers Bangalore.