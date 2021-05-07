IPL 2021: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood comes to Suresh Raina's rescue

The 34-year-old former India cricketer had earlier tweeted, tagging the state's chief minister Yogi Adityanath along, asking for help with the medical details of the patient, who apparently was his aunt.

"Urgent requirement of an oxygen cylinder in Meerut for my aunt," Raina had tweeted from his personal handle.

Sood, who is involved with a lot of CSR work, and runs a foundation (Sood Foundation) with his team, immediately came to help Raina in his emergency.

"Send me the details bhai. Will get it delivered," Sood tweeted, before confirming that help was on the way.

"Oxygen cylinder reaching in 10 mins bhai," read another one of Sood's tweets.

Later, Raina thanked Sood and all those involved who came to his help.

"Update - it's been arranged. Can't thank everyone enough for lending your support. Praying for everyone's health Folded hands #StaySafeStayHealthy."

Raina, who played for the Chennai-based franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season which was suspended midway due to a surge in COVID-10 cases, had recently pointed out that the country is running out of resources and also saluted the people for standing by each other to save lives.

Raina's CSK was one of the franchises to have been badly hit by COVID-19.

CSK batting coach Michael Hussey tested positive for COVID-19, a day after the IPL team's bowling coach L Balaji returned positive for the dreaded virus.

Both of them have been flown to Chennai in air ambulance as the IPL governing body is making its best efforts to help all those reach back safely at their destinations.

Only 29 of the scheduled 60 matches of IPL 2021, which began on April 9, could be completed before the bio bubble was breached with many COVID-19 cases reported.