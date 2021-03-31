IPL 2021: Chennai, Mumbai pitch report; chance assessment of RCB, MI, CSK, DC at Chepauk, Wankhede

1. MA Chidambaram Stadium pitch report

The Chepauk often offers a slow and dry pitch that make spinners a vital component in a team's plan. In the past, we have seen bowlers like Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir etc making good use of the Chennai pitch. The basic nature of the pitch might remain the same as we have seen glimpses in the second Test between India and England recently. A total in the vicinity of 160-170 could prove good to defend on this ground.

2. RCB, MI chances at Chepauk

Royal Challengers will be hoping for a big contribution for leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal along with Washington Sundar and Adam Zampa. Pacer Kane Richardson who is adept in variations too might come in handy for Virat Kohli and his bunch. On the other hand, MI has promising leggie Rahul Chahar along with veteran Piyush Chawla and left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya. But the five-time champions will trust Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult to make an impact before spinners come into play.

3. Wankhede Stadium pitch report

The Mumbai pitch is often an ally of batsmen in the T20 format and we have seen some high-scoring matches. The likes of Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya have made merry on this ground in the past. They will not be there this time but we can expect some fireworks from Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings batsmen. The likes of MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Sam Billings and Marcus Stoinis might give some high-energy moments. The track also offers some carry these days especially in the early part and that can keep the pacers from both sides interested.

4. Chances of CSK, DC

The Super Kings has been a near invincible force at Chepauk but at Wankhede they will need more contribution from pacers such as Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi and Sam Curran to make a real impact. Delhi, on paper, has a better attack in Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Amit Mishra etc. At this stage, it is advantage Delhi Capitals.