IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indian depart to UAE ahead of league resumption

The two most successful teams in the Indian Premier League, CSK and MI, who are set to clash in the phase 2 opener at the Dubai International Stadium, took to social media to reveal their journey to the UAE.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led CSK shared a picture of their skipper, who can be seen with his suitcase as he gears up to leave for UAE on the franchise's social media accont with caption: "Get ready folks!".

The three-time champions, who are headed to Dubai, then posted another tweet with pictures of players that joined MS Dhoni, including the likes of Suresh Raina and Robin Uthappa.

Earlier on Friday (August 13), Mumbai Indians shared a picture on Twitter in which Talent Scout Vinay Kumar can be seen onboard the flight to Abu Dhabi and also a video which shows off-spinner Jayant Yadav also set for travels.

The Mumbai Indians unit had been training at their ground in Ghansoli, the Reliance Corporate Park and as per reports, the MI domestic players had been training for the last two weeks after undergoing quarantine.

The 14th season of IPL, which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume on September 19 in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between CSK and MI.

The action will then shift to Abu Dhabi where Kolkata Knight Riders will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Sharjah will host its first game on September 24 when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Chennai Super Kings. In all, 13 matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah, and 8 in Abu Dhabi.