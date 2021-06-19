IPL 2021: CPL 2021 schedule tweaked, West Indies players' participation in IPL 14 assured

Several Windies players and some other foreign stars like Rashid Khan are part of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2021), and them playing in the IPL 2021 has been in doubt because the CPL schedule. But now, that hurdle seemed to have crossed as the CPL authorities have tweaked their schedule and will now be played between August 26 and September 15, the final will be played four days prior to the resumption of the IPL 2021.

Originally, the CPL 2021 was scheduled to play between August 28 and September 19. The Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) was suspended mid-season last month after the coronavirus breached its bio-bubble and is scheduled to restart in the UAE from September 19.

The development would please the BCCI, especially when participation of the Australian players in the IPL 2021 is under doubt. "Both IPL and CPL are important to CWI, to our cricketers and to fans," Ricky Skerritt, the Cricket West Indies president was quoted as saying in the ESPNCricinfo.

"CWI's role was to facilitate arrangements for a non-overlapping and smooth transition from one tournament to the next. Cricket administrators must collaborate if cricket is to survive the risks and costs of COVID-19."

Skerritt said they would also soon finalise the guidelines for the franchises to be part of the bio-secure bubble. "Any bubble-related decisions are made by the local St Kitts health authorities and CPL medical advisors (same as CWI), in the context of the local Covid-19 situation," he said.

"Just four weeks ago, St Kitts recorded community spread for the first time. For over a year, all cases were imported, identified, quarantined, and recovered. The first local Covid-19 (related) death happened just two days ago," he said.

The likes of big-hitting Chris Gayle, spinner Sunil Narine and all-rounder Dwayne Bravo among others are part of different IPL franchisees.

It may be noted that the owners of two the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Punjab Kings also own teams in the CPL - the Trinbago Knight Riders and the St Lucia Zouks respectively.