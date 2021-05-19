IPL 2021: CSK batting coach Mike Hussey tells his battle with Covid-19: 'Virus does take toll on you'

Hussey had to isolate himself before seeking medical care in a Chennai hospital. After testing negative, Hussey flew back to Australia via Doha but another round of mandatory quarantine beckons the former left-handed batsman.

Hussey told Fox Sports that he began to feel unwell after the IPL 2021 was shifted to New Delhi from Mumbai, where he suspected the bio-bubble breach happened and he contracted the Coronavirus.

"I wasn't thinking about going back home too much to start with. I was focusing on just trying to get better again. My initial test came up as a weak positive, and we were sort of hoping the next would be negative and it'd be alright, but unfortunately I got retested the next day and that came back positive," he said.

"To be honest, I had already started feeling some of the symptoms and so I was thinking, 'I'm pretty sure I've got it'. Plus I was sitting next to the bowling coach on the bus a few times, so I thought, 'If he's got it then there's a pretty good chance I've got it as well'."

Hussey thought he might have infected with the virus in the airport. "There was a risk there. It could have been at the ground; there was ground staff while we were there training and on game day. There was certainly more risk once we left that Mumbai bubble."

"I wasn't surprised after getting tested positive. I was a bit like, 'Oh gosh, why me', but I didn't really think too much at all. I thought it was a bit of a shame. But I certainly wasn't worried about my breathing or things like that. It was just a bit annoying.

"Looking back on it now, it probably did knock me around a bit more than I thought at the time. At the time I thought I didn't feel great, but not life-threatening or anything like that. But it does take its toll on you after a while I guess."

Hussey recalled his detailed travelling schedule back to Australia - from Doha instead of Maldives like other Australians in the IPL 2021.

"We were a bit nervous obviously with flights being cancelled left, right and centre, but thankfully it all went quite smoothly and it's good to be back. Even once we arrived in Sydney, the police and the staff at the airport were all really friendly and made you feel as comfortable as they could because it's obviously not the nicest experience."

"It's disappointing because the tournament was going really well and we felt secure in that first bubble. So it's really a shame that coronavirus was able to penetrate the bubble because there was some fantastic cricket being played and the tournament was really set up well for the second half, but unfortunately we couldn't finish it off."