IPL 2021: CSK head coach Fleming reveals pace duo will miss Punjab clash

While Ngidi is currently in quarantine after returning midway from South Africa's three-match ODI series against Pakistan, Aussie pacer Behrendorff is also in isolation after being roped in as a late replacement for Josh Hazlewood.

Following CSK's 7-wicket defeat to Delhi Capitals on Saturday (April 10), head coach Fleming confirmed that the pace duo, who missed their campaign opener, won't be available for the next match as well.

IPL 2021, CSK vs DC: MS Dhoni fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate

"Ngidi won't be available. He won't be arriving for the next game. So losing Josh Hazlewood, which was the plan to have him available for these games is a blow simply as an option up front. Ngidi will be arriving soon," Fleming said in a post-match press conference.

"Behrendorff would be following that. [Bowling] it's an area that we are probably short on. But we still look at the Indian bowlers and we have international bowler Sam Curran," Fleming added.

Ngidi has been with the Chennai Super Kings from the 2018 season, claiming 20 wickets in 11 IPL matches. Behrendorff, meanwhile, makes his IPL return after being released in 2020 by Mumbai Indians, with whom he spent two seasons.

IPL 2021: CSK sign Jason Behrendorff as Josh Hazlewood's replacement

The 30-year-old Australian was signed by CSK on April 9 as a replacemet for his compatriot Hazlewood, who pulled out of the tournament just days before the season started to spend sometime with his family.

CSK will now look to bounce back from their campaign opening defeat when they face Punjab Kings on Friday (April 16) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.