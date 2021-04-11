IPL 2021: CSK head coach Stephen Fleming praises comeback man Suresh Raina

Put into bat first, CSK lost both the openers early and it was Raina's sensational fifty along with cameos from Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu and Ravindra Jadeja before Sam Curran's quick-fire 34 in the death overs which took them to 188/7 in their 20 overs.

Although CSK suffered a seven-wicket loss against DC in their IPL 2021 campaign opener, Fleming backed the batters for guiding to a total of 188 despite losing the openers early in the game.

IPL 2021: CSK head coach Fleming reveals pace duo will miss Punjab clash

"It wasn't bad when you lose wickets a little bit early and still manages to get to 188, that's pretty good going. So, the intent with the bat was pretty good," Fleming said at the post-match press conference.

Fleming, however, said the conditions changed in the second innings as the dew and light rain didn't help, but added that the side needs to bowl better.

"The conditions changed, dew and a little bit of rain made things difficult in the second innings. They played really well but 190 on this ground is still reasonably competitive we just needed to bowl better," Fleming said.

CSK coach also heaped praises on Raina, who scored 54 off 36 balls, adding that the former Indian batsman's form is a positive for the side.

IPL 2021: CSK vs DC: Suresh Raina cracks 50; fans celebrate 'Chinna Thala' return to Chennai Super Kings

"It's really good, considering the cricket and where he has come from. It was an outstanding innings. We put Moeen Ali up as an aggressor and also used Suresh's aggressive role to get to play some cricket and find some form. But after playing 2-3 shots, he really got going," Fleming added.

"It's a really positive sign for us. I liked the way we turned it on after losing wickets when the wicket was tacky. We just weren't able to create chances with the ball, which is really disappointing."

On playing away from home in Chennai and how the side will cope with playing first five matches at the same venue, Fleming said that it is going to give a better understanding of the conditions to the side.

IPL 2021: CSK vs DC: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw masterclass earn Delhi Capitals easy win

"We will learn a lot from being here for another 4 games. But don't underestimate how much it takes to change the philosophy of the team. We are very much a Chennai-based side," Fleming said.

"We saw Mumbai struggle to a degree in Chennai the other night. They have got a challenge on how to change their tactics in Chennai and our tactics have to be a little bit better with the ball in Mumbai. So, it's one of the quirks of this competition in this Covid-19 age and we just have to find a way. It's going to be high-scoring games in Mumbai and toss might play a big part," he added.

CSK will next be in action against Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday (April 16).