IPL 2021: CSK vs DC: MS Dhoni dismissed for a duck; Chennai Super Kings skipper's 4th IPL zero!

It was the return of MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina to the field - Thala and Chinna Thala respectively for the Chennai Super Kings fan world. Raina made his return to the Yellow Jersey a memorable one cracking a 28-ball 54. Raina had skipped the IPL 2020 because of personal reasons and had returned to India after entering the CSK bio-bubble in the UAE.

But Dhoni's return was a disastrous one. The Chennai skipper wanted to pull a short delivery outside off-stump by pacer Avesh Khan. But all Dhoni could manage was to drag the ball back on to the stumps. Dhoni was out for a duck!

For the record, it was the fourth time he was dismissed for no score in the IPL and Dhoni has been part of the IPL since 2008. The other instances of him getting out for a ziltch was against Rajasthan Royals in 2010 and in the same year he was jettisoned for zero against Delhi Daredevils. In 2015, he could not get off the mark against Mumbai Indians.

Hopefully, Dhoni will regain his touch in the subsequent matches.

Dhoni Duck Out List in IPL:

2010 vs Rajasthan Royals

2010 vs Delhi Daredevils

2015 vs Mumbai Indians

2021 vs Delhi Capitals