IPL 2021: CSK vs DC: Prithvi Shaw's big show with bat; says recovered from disastrous Australia tour

But Shaw roared back to form in the recent Vijay Hazare Trophy, smashing truckload of runs and he continued the same vein of form for Delhi Capitals in their first match of the IPL 2021 against three-time champions Chennai Super Kings on Saturday (April 10). Opening the batting for DC, Shaw raced to a 38-ball 72, cornerstone of their seven-wicket win.

Shaw also stitched together a century partnership with opening partner Shikhar Dhawan. The young batsman said he has been working on his game with Pravin Amre, batting coach of Delhi, since returning from Australia.

"It is feeling good. Everyone contributed to this win and it was a good start to the IPL season. The wicket was good to bat on in the second innings and we executed our plans quite well. From Australia when I was dropped from the team, I was working from there itself, coming back and across early, so I practised before going to Vijay Hazare Trophy with Pravin Amre and worked on that.

"I had a good plan before going into that tournament, so it is working quite well. I don't want to think about getting dropped from the Indian side because it was a disappointing moment for me but I have to move on and if something is wrong with my batting or technique, I have to improve and I am working hard on myself," Shaw told host broadcaster.

Earlier, MS Dhoni, the Chennai Super Kings skipper, slammed bowlers for feeding DC batsmen with ample boundary balls.

"We could have bowled slightly better, and if batters are hitting you over the fields, that's fair enough. The execution of the bowlers was poor and there were boundary balls that they bowled. But the bowlers will have learned and they will apply that in the future games," Dhoni told host broadcaster at the end of the match.