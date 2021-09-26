Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2021, CSK vs KKR: Full List of Award Winners, Player of The Match, Post Match Presentation Highlights

By

Abu Dhabi, Sep 26: Chennai Super Kings' star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja once again showed his finishing skills as his back-end pyrotechnics secured a two-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 38 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium here on Sunday (September 26).

Jadeja (22 off 8 balls) took KKR Prasidh Krishna, who bowled the 19th over, on remand where the pacer lost his length completely under the Saurashtra cricketer's onslaught with CSK reaching the target of 172 in exactly 20 overs.

Instead of bowling yorkers, the right-arm pacer repeatedly bowled length balls as Jadeja hit two sixes and two boundaries to make it a cakewalk in the final over. Krishna conceded 22 runs in the penultimate over to leave CSK with four runs to get in the final over.

But there was more drama in store as Sam Curran and Jadeja were snuffed out by Sunil Narine before Deepak Chahar ended the match with a single. However, KKR skipper Eoin Morgan's captaincy left a lot to be desired as the decision to bring in Krishna in the 19th over would be debated.

The win also meant that CSK remained unbeaten after the IPL resumed and once again were back at the top in the pecking order, with 16 points. In pursuit of a challenging 172, CSK were down and out at 142/6 before Jadeja took the onus on himself.

KKR had posted 171/6, as they rode on late flourish by former skipper Dinesh Karthik and Nitish Rana after the foundation was laid by Rahul Tripathi (45). CSK wasn't able to capitalise on the aggressive 74-run opening start given by Ruturaj Gaikwad (40 off 28 balls; 2 fours and 3 sixes) and South African Faf Du Plessis (43; seven fours). KKR pegged CSK by sending both the openers back in quick succession.

CSK then suffered a middle-order collapse. Spinner Varun Chakravarthy had got KKR back into the game by dismissing Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Earlier, former skipper Dinesh Karthik's late cameo and Nitish Rana's steady long handle took Knight Riders to a par-score of 171 after Morgan elected to bat first in hot and humid conditions.

Seamer Shardul Thakur (2/20 in 4 overs) and Ravindra Jadeja (1/21 in 4 overs) performed impressively to keep KKR under leash till the 13th over when they were 93 for 4.

However, the last seven overs yielded 78 runs and KKR were able to put on a more than fighting score largely due to Sam Curran (0/56 in 4overs) leaking runs at the back end.

Here are the Stats, Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation Highlights:

1
50845
Full list of award winners

Full list of award winners

Vivo perfect catch of the match - Lockie Ferguson (KKR) - Catch to dismiss Faf du Plessis (CSK)

Safari Super Striker - Dinesh Karthik (KKR) - 26 off 11 balls - 236.66 strike rate

Dream11 Game changer of the match - Sunil Narine (KKR) - 97 fantasy points

Let's Crack it Sixes - Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) - 3 sixes

Cred Power Player of the match - Shardul Thakur (CSK) - Maiden over and a wicket in the powerplay

Upstox Most Valuable asset of the match - Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) - 20.5 points

Player of the match - Ravindra Jadeja (CSK)

Eoin Morgan, the losing captain

Eoin Morgan, the losing captain

First and foremost, it was a hell of a game to be part of. Both sides played exceptionally well. CSK managed to get over the line. I don't think I can fault anything from the guys today. They fought hard on a hot day.

Unfortunately, it wasn't ours. There have been a lot of positives from our side in the second half of the tournament, so I think just take the positives from today.. that is to be in the game like we did today to give us the best chance of winning the game.

Difficult to say (If he would have bowled Russell/Narine for the 19th if the former was on the field). In that situation you need wickets. Sunil is a great option. So is Dre (Russell). We hope he is okay. But Sunil takes on that responsibility with every franchise he goes to. So no better man really.

In the whole tournament, there has been an abundance of top-class international players. Some of the Indian uncapped players too have the promise to go on even play international cricket. But when Jadeja plays like that - similar to how Sam Curran plays in the England team - there's not much you can do.

It all has to do with matchups, guys coming in (about bowling his mystery spinners early vs MI and holding them back today).

For you to have the privilege of holding them back, the bowlers before have to bowl well. I think today it worked pretty well.

MS Dhoni, the winning captain:

MS Dhoni, the winning captain:

It's a nice victory to have. At times you play good cricket and you lose. It is enjoyable when you don't do so well and still win. It was good cricket from both sides and a pleasure for the spectators. We bowled well in patches. It's not easy for the fast bowlers. We tried to give them short spells. 170 was a par score, I felt.

When Jadeja was bowling, it was coming on and not stopping. The way we started, KKR deserve some applause for making a game out of it. We were also worried about how the wicket will be. When you keep playing on a wicket, groundsmen sometimes water it more and leave some more grass. The important thing was to make the most of what we had learnt and to come back stronger.

Ravindra Jadeja, Player of the Match:

Ravindra Jadeja, Player of the Match:

(On preparing mentally for such finishes) It is a bit difficult (to switch gears to T20 mode) because you've been playing five months of Test cricket and suddenly you have to come up and play white-ball cricket. It was difficult, I was working on my bat swing in the nets as well. Finally (it has paid off). I was thinking in the middle that whatever I have done in the nets, I'll have to repeat the same here.

(On his whirlwind knock) Obviously, I liked scoring the runs in the second last over of the innings because it was a match-winning over. As a team everyone played their parts well in the match. Rutu (Ruturaj Gaikwad) and Faf (du Plessi) gave us good start. I think as a team you need to perform collectively, be it batting unit or the bowling unit.

(On what he enjoyed the most, batting or bowling in this game) No I was just backing my strength in the penultimate over. I knew he (Prasidh Krishna) was bowling with square leg and fine leg up, I was thinking that he might bowl a wide yorker or a slower one. So I waiting for it. He bowled a length ball and I was ready for that, and luckily it connected well and we ended up on the winning side today.

Stats & Records

Stats & Records

# MS Dhoni went past KKR's Dinesh Karthik's record for most catches by a keeper in the IPL by dismissing the latter. Dhoni - who took two catches in the match - now has 116 catches in the IPL as compared to Karthik's 115.

# Sixth time in IPL KKR has lost off the final ball defending a target -the most by a side surpassing five by MI.

# CSK beating KKR off the final ball of a run chase

by five wickets Kolkata 2012

by six wickets Dubai 2020

by two wickets Abu Dhabi 2021

# It was the seventh occasion CSK has won a run chase off the final ball of the innings - the most by a team in IPL going past six by MI.

IPL 2021, CSK vs KKR: Full List of Award Winners, Player of The Match, Post Match Presentation, Highlights
Comments

MORE IPL 2021 NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

IPL 2021 Predictions
Match 39 September 26 2021, 07:30 PM
Bangalore
Mumbai
Predict Now

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 21:46 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 26, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments