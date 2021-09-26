IPL 2021: CSK vs KKR, Match 38 Highlights: Jadeja's late exploits guide CSK to win in nail-biting finish

Chasing a target of 172, CSK required 26 off the last 12 deliveries, the match seemed to have slipped away from the grip of the Yellow Army as Jadeja took Prasidh Krishna on remand and hammered the right-arm pacer for 6,6,4,4 on the final four deliveries and change the equation for his side.

With four required off the last six deliveries, KKR skipper introduced Narine into the attack and the mystery spinner dismissed Sam Curran on the first delivery. He went on picking up the wicket of Jadeja on the fourth delivery of the match and added another twist in the tale. But Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar scored four runs on the next two deliveries and helped Super Kings secure their seventh win off the final ball of the innings in a run chase. This is the most by a team in the IPL, and CSK went past Mumbai Indians - who have won six times on the final ball of a run chase.

CSK were off to a fine start in the run chase as in-form openers Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad gave their team another fine start. Gaikwad scored 40 while du Plessis was dismissed for 43. Moeen Ali also scored 32 in the middle overs but KKR captain Eoin Morgan rotated his bowlers brilliantly and kept mounting pressure over CSK in the run chase.

The Yellow Army also lost the wickets of Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni in the middle overs too and they lost a total of eight wickets in the run chase. However, the decision to give Krishna the penultimate over became a bane for KKR as they lost the match by a slender margin of two wickets. KKR deserved to win the game as their players put up a better show, barring that 19th over from Krishna.

With this win, CSK once again reached the top of the points table with 16 points i.e. 8 wins in 10 games.

Earlier in the day, former skipper Dinesh Karthik's late cameo and Nitish Rana's steady long handle took Knight Riders to a par-score of 171 for 6. Seamer Shardul Thakur (2/20 in 4 overs) and Ravindra Jadeja (1/21 in 4 overs) performed impressively to keep KKR under leash till the 13th over when they were 93 for 4.

However, the last seven overs yielded 78 runs and KKR were able to put on a more than fighting score largely due to Sam Curran (0/56 in 4overs) leaking runs at the back end.

Even Josh Hazlewood (2/40 in 4 overs) got a bit of stick helping KKR's cause. The platform was laid by Rahul Tripathi (45 off 33), who hit four boundaries and one six but it was the CSK bowlers, who kept making inroads and did not allow the KKR batsmen to either free their arms or settle down.

Opting to bat, Kolkata lost opener Shubman Gill (9) in the first over after a horrible mix-up with Venkatesh Iyer. One-down Tripathi and in-form Venkatesh Iyer (18) tried to resurrect the innings but the southpaw was unable to convert his start after he nicked one to Mahendra Singh Dhoni off Thakur.

Tripathi, who fetched his first boundary, an imperious pull shot over mid-wicket, also got a 'life' after the ball on which he had nicked, was adjudged as a 'no-ball'. Off the very next one, he smashed his first maximum over deep extra cover.

Skipper Eoin Morgan (8) also fell cheaply as he holed to Du Plessis off Josh Hazlewood as KKR was in spot of bother at 70/3. Tripathi also fell in the 13th over, as he was cleaned up by left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja as KKR slipped to 89/4.

Then Andre Russell (20) took on Sam Curran in the 15th over, smacking two fours and a monstrous six, as KKR fetched 14 runs. But Shardul Thakur forced Russell to drag one back onto his stumps. Then it was the Rana and Karthik show that took them past 170.

Last year, Kolkata defeated Chennai at the same venue by 10 runs in the first fixture while in the reverse fixture at Dubai, CSK defeated KKR by 6 wickets.

Here mykhel brings to you the highlights from match number 36 of the IPL between CSK and KKR:

