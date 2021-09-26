IPL 2021: CSK vs KKR, Match 38 Highlights: Jadeja's late exploits guide CSK to win in nail-biting finish

Abu Dhabi, Sep 26: Ravindra Jadeja smashed 22 runs off Prasidh Krishna's over before Sunil Narine pulled things back for Kolkata Knight Riders in the final over by getting the wicket of Jadeja script a twist in the tale, but Chennai Super Kings held on to their nerves to secure a two-wicket win over KKR in a nail-biting IPL 2021 encounter here on Sunday (September 26).
Chasing a target of 172, CSK required 26 off the last 12 deliveries, the match seemed to have slipped away from the grip of the Yellow Army as Jadeja took Prasidh Krishna on remand and hammered the right-arm pacer for 6,6,4,4 on the final four deliveries and change the equation for his side.
With four required off the last six deliveries, KKR skipper introduced Narine into the attack and the mystery spinner dismissed Sam Curran on the first delivery. He went on picking up the wicket of Jadeja on the fourth delivery of the match and added another twist in the tale. But Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar scored four runs on the next two deliveries and helped Super Kings secure their seventh win off the final ball of the innings in a run chase. This is the most by a team in the IPL, and CSK went past Mumbai Indians - who have won six times on the final ball of a run chase.
CSK were off to a fine start in the run chase as in-form openers Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad gave their team another fine start. Gaikwad scored 40 while du Plessis was dismissed for 43. Moeen Ali also scored 32 in the middle overs but KKR captain Eoin Morgan rotated his bowlers brilliantly and kept mounting pressure over CSK in the run chase.
The Yellow Army also lost the wickets of Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni in the middle overs too and they lost a total of eight wickets in the run chase. However, the decision to give Krishna the penultimate over became a bane for KKR as they lost the match by a slender margin of two wickets. KKR deserved to win the game as their players put up a better show, barring that 19th over from Krishna.
With this win, CSK once again reached the top of the points table with 16 points i.e. 8 wins in 10 games.
Earlier in the day, former skipper Dinesh Karthik's late cameo and Nitish Rana's steady long handle took Knight Riders to a par-score of 171 for 6. Seamer Shardul Thakur (2/20 in 4 overs) and Ravindra Jadeja (1/21 in 4 overs) performed impressively to keep KKR under leash till the 13th over when they were 93 for 4.
However, the last seven overs yielded 78 runs and KKR were able to put on a more than fighting score largely due to Sam Curran (0/56 in 4overs) leaking runs at the back end.
Even Josh Hazlewood (2/40 in 4 overs) got a bit of stick helping KKR's cause. The platform was laid by Rahul Tripathi (45 off 33), who hit four boundaries and one six but it was the CSK bowlers, who kept making inroads and did not allow the KKR batsmen to either free their arms or settle down.
Opting to bat, Kolkata lost opener Shubman Gill (9) in the first over after a horrible mix-up with Venkatesh Iyer. One-down Tripathi and in-form Venkatesh Iyer (18) tried to resurrect the innings but the southpaw was unable to convert his start after he nicked one to Mahendra Singh Dhoni off Thakur.
Tripathi, who fetched his first boundary, an imperious pull shot over mid-wicket, also got a 'life' after the ball on which he had nicked, was adjudged as a 'no-ball'. Off the very next one, he smashed his first maximum over deep extra cover.
Skipper Eoin Morgan (8) also fell cheaply as he holed to Du Plessis off Josh Hazlewood as KKR was in spot of bother at 70/3. Tripathi also fell in the 13th over, as he was cleaned up by left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja as KKR slipped to 89/4.
Then Andre Russell (20) took on Sam Curran in the 15th over, smacking two fours and a monstrous six, as KKR fetched 14 runs. But Shardul Thakur forced Russell to drag one back onto his stumps. Then it was the Rana and Karthik show that took them past 170.
Last year, Kolkata defeated Chennai at the same venue by 10 runs in the first fixture while in the reverse fixture at Dubai, CSK defeated KKR by 6 wickets.
It's all over!! CSK have held on to their nerves as Deepak Chahar scores the winning runs. CSK beat KKR by 2 wickets in a nail-biting last-over finish!! PHEW!!!
Oh No!! Can there be more twist to the tale??? Jadeja has been trapped in front by Narine for 22. KKR are still in the game
Dot ball! 1 needed off 2 balls
Thakur takes 3 on the second delivery he faced. CSK need 1 from 3 balls.
Wicket! Sunil Narine bowls the final over for KKR and gets the wicket of Sam Curran on the first ball. Good catch in the deep KKR are still in the game. CSK - 168/7
Four! Ravindra Jadejaaa gets a boundary on the final delivery off Krishna. CSK need 4 from 6.
Four! Ravindra Jadeja hits a boundary this time off Prasidh Krishna towards deep point. CSK need 8 off 7 balls.
SIX!! Ravindra Jadeja hits Prasidh Krishna for another maximum.
SIX!! Ravindra Jadeja pulls Prasidh Krishna for a maximum over mid-wicket.
Dhoni vs Chakravarthy: Three innings; 12 balls; 10 runs; Three dismissals - all bowled.
Bowled 'EM!!! Varun Chakravarthy continues his good form against MS Dhoni as he gets rid of the CSK captain for the third time in his career. Dhoni failed to read the googly from Varun. Brilliant captaincy from Morgan. CSK - 142/6 in 17.3 overs.
Wicket! Suresh Raina (11) has been run out as the batsmen tried to sneak a couple on the first ball of Chakravarthy's over. CSK - 142/5 in 17.1 overs. KKR are doing nothing wrong today.
CSK reach 141/4 in 18 overs, need 31 off 18. Pressure on the chasing side as KKR have an over each from Chakravarthy and Narine.
MS Dhoni walks into the middle, pressure on CSK as the runs aren't coming easily and the captain isn't in fine touch.
Wicket! Moeen Ali (32) hits Ferguson over mid-on but fails to connect it. Iyer takes a good catch in the deep. Just when KKR were looking for a wicket, they've got it. CSK - 138/4 in 16.4 overs.
Free Hit! Just a single on the next ball.
No ball! The ball slips through Ferguson's grip and flows over Raina's head.
Brilliant over from Venkatesh Iyer, just what his captain would have hoped for from him. CSK have reached 132/3 in 16 overs, the pressure is mounting on them as the runs aren't coming easily for them.
Venkatesh Iyer has been brought into the attack by Eoin Morgan.
12 runs came from that Narine over and CSK reach 127/3 in 15 overs. The bowling side has pulled things back brilliantly in the middle overs. It is not going to be easy for CSK.
Four! Suresh Raina gets off the mark on the very first delivery he faced off Narine.
4 & Wicket! Ambati Rayudu (10) gets a boundary on the first delivery and misses the spin completely on the next delivery to get bowled. CSK - 119/3 in 14.2 overs. Game on KKR.
Superb over from mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy as he concedes just 3 runs from that over. CSK reach 115/2 in 14 overs. Pressure on the chasing side.
Brilliant over from Andre Russell as he bowls the tight line and concedes just 6 off it. CSK reach 112/2 in 13 overs, the asking rate is climbing for the chasing side.
5 runs and big wicket of Faf du Plessis! Prasidh Krishna delivers a successful over. CSK - 102/6 in 12 overs, it is not going to be an easy run chase from here on.
Wicket! Faf du Plessis (43) tries to hit Prasidh Krishna over point but an alert Lockie Ferguson takes a stunning catch in the deep. Just the breakthrough KKR needed and CSK have lost a crucial wicket at the wrong time. CSK - 102/2 in 11.3 overs.
12 runs came from that over bowled by Andre Russell. CSK reach 101/1 after 11 overs.
Four! Faf du Plessis gets a thick edge off Andre Russell. Karthik made a valiant dive towards his left but the ball raced towards the fine leg.
Four! Moeen Ali hits Andre Russell down the ground and gets a boundary. On the up shot and brilliant hand-eye coordination does the rest.
SIXX! Smashed it!! Moeen Ali ends the Ferguson over with a brilliant shot. CSK - 89/1 after 10 overs.
Four! After playing three dot balls, Moeen Ali flicks Ferguson and gets a boundary.
10 runs came from Andre Russell's first over. CSK also lost the big wicket of set Gaikwad. Chennai 78/1 after 9 overs. Kolkata are looking to make a comeback now.
6 & Wicket! Andre Russell gets hit on the first delivery and comes back strongly to strike on the very next delivery. The big man gets the breakthrough his team was looking for. A leading-edge from Ruturaj (40) and Morgan takes a simple catch to end his knock. CSK - 74/1 in 8.2 overs.
Tidy over from #KKR's perspective as Varun Chakravarthy concedes just 5 from it. CSK - 68/0 after 8 overs. KKR need to break the opening stand and put a brake on the flow of runs. Dre Russ is brought in the attack.
11 runs came from that Sunil Narine over after powerplay and CSK reach 63/0 after 7 overs.
SIX!! Ruturaj Gaikwad goes on the backfoot and hits Sunil Narine over mid-on for a biggie. Brilliant shot.
Four! Faf du Plessis creates the room and hits right over Lockie Ferguson's head for a boundary. With that shot, CSK go post 50. This is another fine start from CSK openers in the powerplay.
Four! Faf du Plessis plays another brilliant cover drive and welcomes Ferguson with a boundary.
14 runs came from that Sunil Narine over and CSK reach 42/0 after 5 overs.
4.0.6! Ruturaj Gaikwad hits Sunil Narine for a boundary and a maximum. Brilliant use of footwork from the youngster.
Four, Four! Back-to-back boundaries from Faf du Plessis off Varun Chakravarthy. Both the shots had 'class' written all over it.
9 runs, including a couple of boundaries, came from that third over bowled by Prasidh Krishna. CSK - 18/0.
Four! Faf du Plessis welcomes Krishna with a boundary. Top shot.
Tight over from Lockie Ferguson as he concedes just 4 off it. CSK -9/0 after 2 overs.
Lockie Ferguson bowls the second over for KKR. Ferguson has bowled well and with pace. Eoin Morgan starts with pacers from both ends.
CSK reach 5/0 after 1st over. Tidy start for Prasidh Krishna despite getting hit for a boundary in that over.
Four! Ruturaj Gaikwad gets off the mark with a boundary towards cover. Brilliantly timed shot!
CSK openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis are in the middle to begin the run chase. Prasidh Krishna to start with the new ball for KKR.
Four! Boundary for Nitish Rana on the final ball of the innings and KKR reach 171/6 in 20 overs. They've got what they wanted and taken the momentum with them. Will this be enough for KKR to prevent #CSK from scoring 172 runs? An interesting run chase awaits us.
Overs 1-6: 50-2 (8.33 rpo)
Overs 7-15: 68-2 (7.55 rpo)
Overs 16-20: 53-2 (10.60 rpo)
A much needed cameo at the death from Karthik gets KKR to 171, leaving them favourites with WinViz at 60%.#IPL2021 #CSKvKKR
Wicket! Dinesh Karthik's cameo of 26 runs off 10 deliveries comes to an end. MS Dhoni takes a simple catch off off Hazlewood. KKR - 166/6 in 19.4 overs.
Four! Karthik gets another welcome boundary in his quickfire knock. #KKR are getting close to the total they set their sights on.
Josh Hazlewood bowls the final over of the innings for CSK.
Four! Karthik ends Curran's over with a boundary and KKR reach 158/5. 19 runs came from that over and the left-arm pacer finishes with figures of 4-0-56-0. Just the finish batting side was looking for.
Four! Thick outside edge from Karthik and he gets a boundary towards thirdman. 10 runs for KKR on the first two deliveries. 150 up for KKR with 10 balls in hand.
SIX!! Dinesh Karthik welcomes Sam Curran with a maximum. Used the depth of the pitch and whacks it towards mid-wicket.
Deepak Chahar ends his quota of 4 overs with 4-0-32-0. 12 runs came from the final over of his spell. KKR reach 139/5 in 18 overs. They need big overs now.
Four, Four! Nitish Rana gets back-to-back boundaries off Deepak Chahar. These are welcome runs for KKR. The batting side needed the momentum.
6 runs and the big wicket of Dre Russ from Shardul's final over. Thakur finishes with impressive figures of 4-1-20-2 KKR - 127/5 in 17 overs.
Wicket! Shardul Thakur dismisses the big man. Andre Russell (30) gets an inside edge and the ball hits the stumps. KKR - 125/5
Brilliant over from Deepak Chahar as he concedes just 3 runs from it and kept Andre Russell silent. KKR - 121/4 in 16 overs.
SIXX! Dre Russ has arrived!!! He hammers @CurranSM over long-on for a biggie. Just the over #KKR needed. 14 came off it. KKR reach 118/4 in15 overs.
Four! Russell hits the away going delivery from Curran towards the point region and gets a boundary. Brilliant shot!
Four! Dre Russ gets a boundary towards fine leg off Sam Curran. KKR want more of these
11 runs came from that Hazlewood over as KKR reach 104/4 in 14 overs. The batting side would be looking to switch gears in the last 36 deliveries now.
SIX!! Nitish Rana pulls the short-pitched delivery from Hazlewood and dispatched it towards the mid-wicket boundary.
Russell vs CSK in IPL: 9 innings; 280 runs; Avg 46.67; SR 172.84; 4 X 50s.
KKR reach 93/4 after 13 overs. Just 5 runs came from that Jadeja over and he also got the wicket of set Rahul Tripathi. Jadeja finishes with impressive figures of 4-0-21-1.
Wicket! Set Rahul Tripathi (45) tried to reverse sweep Ravindra Jadeja but missed the ball and gets bowled. KKR - 89/4 in 12.2 overs.
Shardul bowls the 12th over and concedes just 5 off it. KKR reach 89/3. KKR batting coach David Hussey says they are looking to post 170 on the board.
Eoin Morgan in T20s in this calendar year: 28 innings, 473 runs, Avg 18.19, SR 122.54, HS 47*.
1,1,1,1,1,1! 6 singles from that Ravindra Jadeja over and KKR reach 84/3 in 11 overs.
Halfway through the innings and KKR have reached 78/3 in 10 overs. Tripathi is looking in sublime touch with 40*.
Four! Rahul Tripathi hits Hazlewood towards the deep point boundary, he's unfazed with the fall of wickets at the other end. Powerfully struck.
Out! Faf du Plessis takes another brilliant juggle catch near the ropes and Eoin Morgan (8) has to depart. Josh Hazlewood gets his first wicket of the match. KKR - 70/3 in 9.1 overs.
6 runs came from that over bowled by Ravindra Jadeja. KKR reach 70/2 after 9 overs. Tripathi is looking in sublime touch.
Four! Brilliant shot from Rahul Tripathi towards the cover region and gets another boundary. The ball was in the air for some time but away from the fielder.
5 runs came from Ravindra Jadeja's first over of the innings and KKR reach 55/2 after 7 overs. Morgan and in-form Rahul Tripathi are in the middle.
Wicket and Maiden over from Shardul Thakur!! Brilliant start from the right-arm pacer as he dismissed dangerous-looking Venkatesh Iyer on the first delivery on his first ball. KKR - 50/2 after 6 overs.
Wicket! Venkatesh Iyer (18) has been caught behind by MS Dhoni on the very first ball of Shardul Thakur's spell. The batsman even wastes the DRS. KKR - 50/2 in 5.1 overs.
10 runs came from Josh Hazlewood's first over and Iyer milked 10 runs, including 2 boundaries, off it. KKR reach 50/1 in 5 overs. Excellent start in the powerplay.
Four! Iyer opens the face of the bat and guides the ball towards the third man boundary. The fielder at the third man was inside the 30-yard circle and the batsman mand full use of it.
Four! Iyer makes use of Josh Hazlewood's pace and guides it towards the third man region. Raina couldn't field it inside the 30-yard circle.
SIX!!! Rahul Tripathi makes most of the free-hit delivery and hits the bowler over the cover region for a maximum. This is like rubbing salt to the injury.
Not Out! Rahul Tripathi is caught behind, but the bouncer from Curran was above his head. It's a No Ball, KKR get a free hit.
Four! Misfielding from Josh Hazlewood at mid-off and Rahul Tripathi gets a boundary. KKR - 30/1 in 3.1 overs.
Dropped! Knuckleball from Chahar and Venkatesh Iyer top-edges, Faf du Plessis runs towards the ball but failed to grab it. Top effort from the fielder though. Iyer is lucky!!
Four! Rahul Tripathi hits Sam Curran for a boundary towards mid-wicket.
Run Out! Shubman Gill (9) survived the LBW decision via DRS but gets run out on the next delivery due to a mix up. Rayudu's direct hit at the striker's end brings curtains to Gill's stay.
Not Out! Shubman Gill (9) goes upstairs to review the LBW decision against him. The ball was missing stumps, he survives.
Four! Consecutive boundary for Gill as he hits a boundary towards the cover region.
Four! Shubman Gill steps out and hits Deepak Chahar over mid-off for a boundary. Confident shot!!!
1st innings! Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer are in the middle to open innings for KKR. Deepak Chahar to start the proceedings with the new ball for CSK.
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood.
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Prasidh Krishna.
MS Dhoni: We have one change, Curran comes in for Bravo. He had a few niggles in the CPL, so we need to make sure he doesn't develop them further. The support staff is very important. Having experienced players in the side helps. In IPL it's about managing the combinations.
Morgan: We are going to bat first, we don't have any changes. Will be a different challenge as it's a day game. There's more pace in it as compared to the last year. In this sort of heat, it might get slower.
Toss Update: KKR captain Eoin Morgan wins toss, elects to bat first. KKR are unchanged.
Laxman Sivaramakrishnan with pitch report: It's the same pitch that was used yesterday between Delhi and Rajasthan. The pitch looks very dry, it has been rolled and looks okay. It will get slower as the game progresses. The slower bouncers will be effective on this wicket.
Ravindra Jadeja is ready.
Who will score the most runs today?
Hello and welcome to the live updates from the match between CSK and KKR. Who will come out victorious today?
