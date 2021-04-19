IPL 2021: CSK vs RR Stats and Records Preview: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina eye big records

Rajasthan is an explosive outfit with players such as Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, David Miller who turn the match on its head in the blink of an eye.

The Super Kings will be eager to stop RR on their tracks using experience which they have in abundance. Right from skipper MS Dhoni to bowlers Shardul Thakur, they are players who have faced and tamed occasions of all hues and shapes.

And some of the players will like to make the occasion personally endearing to them achieving some rare milestones. MyKhel takes a look at them.

1. MS Dhoni will be playing his 200th IPL match on Monday as CSK captain. He has captained CSK in 199 matches among 200 played in total, while in 1 match he has played under Suresh Raina in Champions League T20.

2. Suresh Raina needs 2 more sixes to complete 200 sixes in the IPL.

3. MS Dhoni needs two dismissals for completing 150 dismissals in the IPL (39 stumpings and has taken 109 catches).

4. Shardul Thakur needs 2 wickets to complete 50 wickets in IPL.