IPL 2021: David Warner pens emotional message, thanks Sunrisers Hyderabad fans for their love

Sunrisers Hyderabad's journey in the IPL will come to an end as they finished the season at the eighth spot. The left-handed batsman has endured a difficult IPL season across the two halves of the tournament, scoring just two half-centuries in eight innings. He was dropped as captain by Sunrisers during the first half of the IPL season in India. In the second half of the season, he played his last game against Punjab Kings on September 25.

Acknowledging the support from SRH fans all these years, Warner posted his image on social media in the Orange jersey, and captioned it, "Thank You for the memories created. To all the fans, you have been a driving force for our team always to give 100%. I can't thank you all enough for the support shown. It's been a great ride. My family and I are going to miss you all!! #respect #cricket #hyderabad One last effort today."

Warner - who is the all-time leading run-scorer for the franchise - scored just 195 runs in 8 matches and slammed just two half-centuries. He has scored 4014 runs in 95 games for the franchise slammed 40 half-centuries. He even guided Sunrisers to their maiden IPL trophy under his captaincy in IPL 2016 by defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore in the final.

With Sunrisers Hyderabad team management opting to bench Warner in the second phase of the league, speculations are rife that the franchise will part ways with the senior Australia cricketer ahead of IPL 2022 auction.

Sunrisers Hyderabad face Mumbai Indians in their final league game and batting first, Mumbai Indians posted mammoth 235 for the loss of nine wickets. Ishan Kishan (84) and Suryakumar Yadav (82) played explosive knocks to propel their team to a big total.