IPL 2021: DC v CSK, Qualifier 1: Highlights: CSK clinch thrilling 4-wicket win over DC to enter the final

Chennai skipper MS Dhoni guided the Super Kings to a four-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1 of the IPL at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

After electing to bowl first, Chennai got off to a strong start as they removed the dangerous Shikhar Dhawan early. But Prithvi Shaw scored his first half-century in the UAE leg to set Delhi up for a strong total.

Thereon, skipper Rishabh Pant and Shimron Hetmyer stitched together a strong partnership of 83 off 50 to guide Delhi to a par score of 172/5.

In reply, Chennai chased down the total with 2 balls to spare. Despite losing opener Faf du Plessis early, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Robin Uthappa stitched together a second wicket partnership of 110 off 77. While Gaikwad scored a scintillating 70 off 50, Uthappa played a stellar knock of 63 off 44 to set the win up for the former champions.

Though couple of wickets in the middle let Delhi back in the game, skipper Dhoni guided his team home with an unbeaten 18 off 6. With this Chennai beat Delhi for the first time since 2019 and marched into the final of the ongoing edition.

Delhi will have another shot at the final when they take on the winner of the eliminator - set to be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Here's how the Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings match played out:

Auto Refresh Feeds End of match: The first playoff match of the season turned out to be a thrilling contest with former champions Chennai Super Kings marching into the final with a four wicket win over Delhi Capitals. Skipper MS Dhoni finished it off with a flourish to guide CSK home. Delhi Capitals will take on the winner of the Eliminator for another shot at making it to the final. FOUR!! And MSD finishes it off in style for Chennai Super Kings as they march into the finals of the IPL 2021 with a four-wicket win over Delhi Capitals. 5 needed off 3 now.. Dhoni on strike FOUR!! Inside edge and its raced away for four Hat-trick ball. Dhoni on strike. Dhoni puts it away for a boundary over extra cover. 9 needed off 4 WICKET!!! Curran removes Moeen Ali on the first ball of the 20th over as Rabada picks him up at deep square leg. Ali goes for 16 off 12. Chennai need 13 off 5 Tom Curran bowls the final. A dot to end the penultimate over. 13 needed off the last over. 13 needed off 7. Last ball from Avesh Khan SIX!!! Classic Dhoni as he gets off the mark with a maximum as he hammers Avesh Khan over midwicket! Dhoni on strike. The skippers come in ahead of Jadeja. FOUR!! Moeen Ali finds the gap WICKET!! Avesh Khan hands DC the big wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad. Axar Patel picks up a good catch as Gaikwad goes for 70 off 50. 11 runs off Nortje's final overs. 24 needed off the final two overs FOUR!! Another smashing shot from Gaikwad as he makes room and slams it towards deep backward point Shreyas Iyer has been absolutely clinical on the field, taking two brilliant catches and executing a stellar run out. Always believed that the fielders must give you two wickets every match and Shreyas Iyer, with a brilliant catch and a sensational run-out, has provided that to #DelhiCapitals — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 10, 2021 Nortje to bowl out. A boundary to begin the over! A diving Hetmyer can't get to it as Gaikwad begins the over with a boundary FOUR!! Gaikwad finds the gap to get the boundary of the over. 9 runs come off the over. 35 needed from the last three overs. Avesh Khan back into the attack. A single to begin. Chennai need 43 from 23 to win FOUR!! Well timed from Moeen Ali as he finds the gap for an important boundary Moeen Ali the new man in. Nortje back into the attack Runout!! And Rayudu's back to the dugout. Chennai undoing all the good work done during the Gaikwad-Uthappa partnership Ambati Rayudu the new man in. Rabada into the attack WICKET!!! Shreyas Iyer picks up the catch again as Shardul Thakur, who came up the order, goes for 0 for 1. Tom Curran pockets two wickets in the over 50 up for Ruturaj Gaikwad. Another stellar innings for Gaikwad as he brings up his half-century of 37 deliveries. WICKET!!! Curran breaks the partnership. Axar Patel and Shreyas Iyer n collision course, but Iyer picks it up, but crosses the boundary, tosses it up, comes back in and picks it up again to remove Robin Uthappa. Big wicket for Delhi as Uthappa's stellar innings of 63 off 44 comes to an end. CSK: 113/2 in 13.3 overs. Tom Curran back into the attack. A single to begin Ashwin concedes 12 runs. CSK: 111/1 in 13 overs FOUR!! Back-to-back boundaries from Uthappa as he comes down to send the second one over long on for four FOUR!! Uthappa reverse-sweeps this one over short third man Quiet over from Rabada as five runs come off it. CSK 99/1 in 12 overs Looks like Uthappa's getting some treatment Rabada replaces Curran. A dot to begin FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries from Gaikwad as he hammers this back over the bowler's head SIX!!! The first boundary after the powerplay as Gaikwad hammers it over long on to his Axar for a maximum 50 up for Uthappa!! Robin Uthappa brings up his half-century off 35 deliveries! Seven runs off Ashwin's over. CSK: 75/1 after 9 overs Ashwin comes into the attack next. A single to begin Good opening spell from Curran as he concedes just four runs. CSK: 68/1 after 8 overs Two singles to get the over underway Tom Curran comes into the attack. Another quiet over from Axar Patel as he gives away just five runs A dot to begin Axar Patel's second over FOUR!! Massive over for CSK as Uthappa finishes the over with a fourth boundary. Avesh Khan leaks 20 runs in the final over of the powerplay. CSK: 59/1 after 6 overs SIX!! Lovely shot from Uthappa as he hits it straight back over the bowler's hit for the second maximum of the over. FOUR!! Back-to-back boundaries from Robin Uthappa as he clears the fielder for a boundary SIX!!! Uthappa hammers it over wide long on to hit Avesh Khan for a maximum Quiet over from Patel as he concedes only five runs Axar Patel comes into the attack, replaces Nortje. A dot to begin FOUR!! Uthappa clips it behind square for the second boundary of the over. 14 runs come off Rabada's fist over. CSK: 34/1 after 4 overs SIX!!! And Gaikwad welcomes him with a maximum as he smacks it back over Rabada's head Rabada replaces Avesh Khan Quiet over from Anriche Nortje as just four runs come off it Avesh Khan concedes 8 runs in his first over. DC: 16/1 in 2 overs FOUR!! Uthappa puts it away past the fielder at first slip Avesh Khan into the attack and begins his spell with a wide Strong start from Capitals as Nortje picks up a wicket and concedes 8 runs in the opening over FOUR! Robin Uthappa the new man in and he gets off the mark with a sublime shot to drive it through cover and point for a boundary WICKET!!! Bowled! And Nortje hands Delhi the perfect start as he removes Faf du Plessis in the very first over. Du Plessis goes for just 1 off 2. CSK: 3/1 in 0.4 overs Du Plessis off the mark with a single Anriche Nortje with the new ball. Gaikwad gets off the mark straightaway with a single The Capitals are on the field and Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis at the crease. The openers need to hand Chennai a strong start in this chase The Capitals are on the team and Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis at the crease. The openers need to hand Chennai a strong start in this chase It's time for the chase to get underway. During the innings break, Hazlewood said the Capitals put up a par score. While Delhi have the bowlers to keep Chennai in check, the CSK opening pair is a formidable one. Can openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis once again hand Chennai a strong start? End of DC innings: After Prithvi Shaw set Delhi on course with his first half-century in the UAE this season, Pant and Hetmyer's partnership saw Delhi reach a respectable total of 172/5/ Good final over from Thakur as he gives away just 8 runs. Pant brings up his fifty from 35 deliveries as Delhi Capitals reach 172/5 in 20 overs FOUR! Pant gets the fourth delivery away for a boundary Good start to the final over as Thakur bowls three consecutive dot balls 11 runs and a wicket from Bravo in the penultimate over. Final over to go. Thakur bowls the 20th. A dot to begin WICKET!! Bravo picks up a crucial wicket as Hetmyer finds Jadeja at deep midwicket. Hetmyer goes for 37 off 24. Pant-Hetmyer's important partnership off 83 off 50 helped DC pile up the runs after Shaw's first half-century in the UAE this season. Tom Curran the new man in MISSED!! Deepak Chahar can't get to it as Pant keeps his wicket. After the one-handed shot on the previous ball, the bat goes flying on this delivery SIX!! Pant clears the long-off boundary to hit Bravo for a maximum Another good over for DC as 12 runs come off it. DC: 153/4 FOUR! Pant strikes it past long on FOUR!! Hetmyer welcomes Hazlewood back into the attack with a boundary as he hammers it back over the bowlers head FOUR!! Just wide off the keeper and it races away for a boundary. 13 runs off the over. DC: 141/4 in 17 overs FOUR!! Hetmyer times it well past deep midwicket Expensive over from Shardul Thakur as 14 runs come off it. Its time for the strategic timeout. Can Hetmyer, Pant guide Delhi to a strong total in these final four overs? SIX!! Superb strike as Pant hammers it over long on A wide to begin Thakur's second over Thakur back into the attack, replaces Moeen Ali. Five overs to go. DC: 114/4 in 15 overs FOUR!! Hetmyer places this past point and short third man Bravo comes into the attack. A single to begin the 15th over. 11 runs come off Moeen Ali's final over. Ali finishes his spell with figures of 4-0-27-1 SIX!! Welcome boundary for DC as Hetmyer clears midwicket Moeen Ali to bowl out. Another over with no boundaries for DC as Chahar concedes 6 runs. DC: 96/4 in 13 overs Deepak Chahar replaces Ravindra Jadeja. A single to get the over underway No boundaries from Ali's over as he gives away seven runs. DC: 90/4 in 12 overs Good over from Jadeja as he removes Shaw and concedes just four runs. Moeen Ali comes in for his third Shimron Hetmyer the new man in. WICKET!! Jadeja hands Chennai the big wicket as Prithvi Shaw goes for 60 off 34. Shaw lofts it to Faf du Plessis at long off. Big moment in the game as the set Shaw departs. Delhi lose their fourth. DC: 80/4 in 10.2 overs Captain Rishabh Pant the new man in WICKET!! Axar Patel goes for 10 off 11 as sub Santner picks him up at long on. Moeen Ali pockets a wicket as Delhi lose their third. 77/3 in 9.4 overs. FOUR! Shaw sweeps it away past square for the second boundary of the over. Jadeja concedes 10 runs in his second over. DC: 74/2 after 9 overs FOUR!! Shaw finds the gap with another lovely shot as he brings up his half century. Shaw brings up his 10th IPL 50 off just 27 deliviers. Good start from Moeen Ali as he concedes just four runs. DC: 64/2 after 8 overs Moeen Ali comes into the attack FOUR! Bravo doesn't get down on time and the ball slips through for a boundary. The only boundary off an otherwise good over. Axar Patel the new man in. Jadeja comes into the attack WICKET!!! Hit straight up and Gaikwad keeps his eyes on the ball and picks up a good catch as Shreyas Iyer goes for 1 off 8. 50/2 in 5.3 overs Dropped! Shaw mistimes it but Dhoni couldn't get to it as it grazes his finger tips SIX!! Shaw lofts this over the bowler's head SIX! Shardul Thakur comes into the attack. Lovely shot from Prithvi Shaw as he pulls it to square and welcomes Thakur with a maximum. After being hit for a boundary on the first ball, good comeback from Hazlewood as he picks up a wicket and concedes just four runs Shreyas Iyer the new man in. WICKET!! Hazlewood strikes back as he removes Dhawan for 7 off 7. No foot movement as the opener looks to drive it through off side, outside edge and he's picked up by Dhoni. DC: 36/1 in 3.2 overs FOUR!! Dhawan joins the party as he welcomes back Hazlewood with a four. Dhawan comes down the ground and whacks it over the umpire's head for a boundary FOUR!! A boundary to finish the over. Fourth boundary off the over as Shaw slaps this through point. 17 runs come off the over. DC: 32/0 in 3 overs FOUR! Poor from Deepak Chahar as Shaw flicks this behind square FOUR!! This one's been punched through point as Shaw finds back-to-back boundaries off Deepak Chahar FOUR!! Shaw keeps the boundaries flowing as he puts this past fine leg for four SIX!! Good over for DC, as Shaw hits it straight up but its gone beyond the keeper and over the boundary ropes for the first maximum of the match. 12 runs off Hazlewood's first over. DC: 15/0 after 2 overs FOUR!! Shaw finds the first boundary of the innings as he tries to pull it but it goes over slip for four Shaw on strike. A dot to begin the season over. Hazlewood into the attack Quiet first over from Chahar as he concedes only three runs. Dhawan gets off the mark with a single Shaw gets off the mark with a single as he puts it away towards square leg A dot to begin the proceedings. Play underway in Dubai. Shaw, Dhawan open. Chahar in with the new ball Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (capt & wk), Shreyas Iyer, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Tom Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, MS Dhoni (capt & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood Rishabh Pant: We have batted first enough times this season so we are okay. But we would have liked to bowl first. Slight nervous (leading for the first time in the playoffs), but its part and parcel of the game. (Defeated CSK last 4 times) We don't want to take it likely and each game should be played with same intensity. Ripal misses out and Tom Curran comes in Dhoni: We want to bowl first because most of the guys have felt there's a bit of help for fast bowlers here. And then it goes one-pace. No change in the playing XI Toss update: Chennai Super Kings elect to bowl first against Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Stadium. An hour to go for the toss of the season's first playoff game. It's Stark vs Spidey again! ⚡#DCvCSK #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/NeCKNRt30F — Chennai Super Kings - Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) October 10, 2021 The last time the two sides met, Delhi Capitals clinched a thrilling three wicket win over Chennai Super Kings. The things went right down to the wire when #DelhiCapitals played #CSK the last time in #VIVOIPL. 😯



As we gear up for tonight's #Qualifier1, let's relive the highlights of the previous #DCvCSK encounter 🎥 👇 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 10, 2021 A win tonight will see the team seal a spot in the final of the 2021 season of the IPL. On the other hand, the losing side will play the winner of the Eliminator (RCB vs KKR) for another shot at the final. Hello & welcome to mykhel's live coverage the first Qualifier of the ongoing IPL season. In the first knockout game of the season, the Delhi Capitals will take on the Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Stadium. Stay tuned as we bring you the toss, pitch, playing XIs and match updates. Match starts at 7:30pm IST.