IPL 2021: DC vs PBKS: Dream11 Team Prediction, Tips, Probable Playing 11 Details

Mumbai, April 17: The IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings will be keenly watched as both the teams are coming from defeat in their last match. The Capitals were beaten by Rajasthan Royals while the Punjab outfit was outclassed by the Chennai Super Kings.

Both the teams suffered batting meltdown in those outings and they will be looking for a quick turnaround on Sunday (April 18). And they have the wherewithal to move ahead after respective setbacks too. It could give us an explosive encounter too, and you can be a part of it via MyKhel Dream11 Prediction.

1. Team News - Delhi Capitals

Ishant Sharma is recovering from a heel injury as per Ricky Ponting and that means Avesh Khan will retain his spot and the pacer has been impressive too. South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje has joined the Capitals bubble and he could come in for Tom Curran, who has been expensive and could not stop the onslaught of Chris Morris in the last match. They might also think of replacing Marcus Stoinis with either Shimron Hetmyer, Steve Smith or Sam Billings. Stoinis was out for a duck and conceded 15 runs in his lone over. The addition of any of those could beef up batting in the middle-order.

2. Team News - Punjab Kings

The PBKS were wrecked by a wonder spell by CSK pacer Deepak Chahar in their last match and they will be wary of the heavy duty Capitals attack in this match. They might think of some reinforcements for this match. Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi might come in for M Ashwin as the leggie looked a bit jaded. Nicholas Pooran might get replaced with Moises Henriques and Chris Jordan could walk in the place of Riley Meredith. They have also the option of bringing in Dawid Malan for Pooran but Henriques offer a bowling option too.

3. Playing 11s

DC: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis/Shimron Hetmyer or Sam Billings or Steve Smith, Lalit Yadav, Tom Curran/Anrich Nortje, Chris Woakes, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan.

PBKS: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hoopda, Nicholas Pooran/Moises Henriques or Dawid Malan, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, M Ashwin/Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Riley Meredith/Chris Jordan, Arshdeep Singh.

4. Dream11

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Chris Woakes, R Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Jhye Richardson, Mohammed Shami.

Match 9 April 17 2021, 07:30 PM
Story first published: Saturday, April 17, 2021, 12:36 [IST]
