IPL 2021: DC vs PBKS Match 11: Toss report and playing 11 update – Smith handed Delhi debut

As for team news, DC make two changes as they hand debuts to Australian batsman Steve Smith his and Baroda left-arm spinner Lukman Meriwala. The duo replace England pacer Tom Curran and Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane in the line-up.

Smith, who was bought for his base price in the IPL 2021 auction following his release from Rajasthan Royals, is brought in to solidify the Delhi middle order.

PBKS, meanwhile, make just the one change from the last game as they bring in Kerala all-rounder Jalaj Saxena for leg-spinner Murugan Ashwin, who hasn't been that productive for the Punjab franchise.

At the toss DC skipper Pant said: "We will like to bowl first. In the second innings there is dew, so we need to make the use of the first 10 overs. I have been talking with the senior players and Ricky Ponting. Two changes. Smith comes in for Curran. Meriwala also comes in. Smith can help us at the top."

IPL 2021: DC vs PBKS, Match 11 Live Updates: Delhi Capitals win the toss and elect to bowl

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings skipper Rahul said: "Hopefully we can learn from the last game. The first six overs are key, if we can bat normally. We need wickets in hand. You quickly reflect on those kind of innings.

"It happens with every team, so you need to forget about it. Hopefully we'll be able to make runs on this wicket. It's a good pitch to bat on so we need to make the most out of it. Ashwin misses and Jalaj Saxena comes in."

Playing 11s

Delhi Capitals XI: Rishabh Pant (captain/wicketkeeper), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Lukman Meriwala

Punjab Kings XI: KL Rahul (captain/wicketkeeper), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Jalaj Saxena, Mohammed Shami, Riley Meredith, Arshdeep Singh