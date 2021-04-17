IPL 2021: DC vs PBKS: Preview, Timing, Live telecast, Live streaming, Mumbai pitch report

The Rishabh Pant-led DC side which got off to a flying start by thrashing CSK in the first match suffered a meltdown in the next match on Thursday as they lost to Rajasthan Royals despite having them on the mat at 42 for five. By allowing RR to chase down 147 after reducing them to 42 for five, DC revealed a serious inability to finish off the match.

PBKS, on the other hand, had a miserable outing on Friday night against CSK who restricted the KL Rahul-led Punjab franchise to just 106/8 in 20 overs and then cruised to a six-wicket win.

PBKS have been inconsistent with the bat so far. While they got off to a flying start in the first match, making 221 with stupendous batting performances from skipper Rahul and Deepak Hooda, they fell flat against the swing bowling of Deepak Chahar on Friday. Chahar took four wickets for a mere 13 runs to wreck the top-order of Punjab Kings in a display of fine seam bowling.

They will have their task cut out against a DC pace bowling line-up that comprises Kagiso Rabada. Anrich Nortje, who has been cleared after a Covid-19 scare could share the new ball with Rabada although young Madhya Pradesh pacer Avesh Khan has impressed in the first two outings.

PBKS's biggest concern would be the form of their opener Mayank Agarwal, who has failed in both the matches so far.

Match date: March 18, Sunday.

Match time: 7.30 PM IST

Live telecast: Star Sports Networks

Live streaming: Disney + HotStar, JIO TV.