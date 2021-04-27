IPL 2021: DC vs RCB, Match 22 Live Updates: Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore clash in Ahmedabad

In a top of the table clash, Delhi, Bangalore will look to seal the top spot with a win tonight. While both DC and RCB have won four matches each this season, Delh will enter the matches on the back of three consecutive wins.

Meanwhile, the Challengers, who began the season on a strong note, with four consecutive wins, will enter the match on the back of their first loss of the season, a 69-run thrashing at the hands of Chennai Super Kings.

While the young Pant will hope to get the better of his Indian skipper and notch up their fourth win on the trot, RCB will hope to regroup quickly and pick up their fifth win of the season.

With the two sides in top form in the ongoing season, Tuesday’s (April 27) clash will be an exciting one.

In the head-to-head count, the Challengers hold the upperhand, having won on 14 occasions in their 25 meetings so far. But in recent times, Delhi have had the better outing as they’ve gotten the better of RCB in their last four meetings.

With explosive batsmen in both sides, one could expect another thrilling encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday.

Here, mykhel brings you the live updates of the DC vs RCB IPL match:

Auto Refresh Feeds The Delhi Capitals will be playing their 200th IPL match tonight. After completing their Chennai leg, the Capitals will be playing their first game at the Narendra Modi Stadium when they take on RCB. Here’s what Axar Patel had to say ahead of the big game. "Two very good teams are going to play a good game of cricket."



📹 | We caught up with @akshar2026 and James Hopes before the team left to Ahmedabad about the next venue and expectations from the #DCvRCB clash 💙#YehHaiNayiDilli #CapitalsUnplugged @OctaFX @ITCGrandChola pic.twitter.com/3vFxoTu61s — Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks😷) (@DelhiCapitals) April 27, 2021 While in the head-to-head count, RCB hold the upperhand, having won 14 times out of their 25 encounters, DC have the better record in recent times. In the last four meetings, Delhi have come out on top. An emphatic display from our bowlers back in 2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣5️⃣ saw us win comfortably against tonight’s opponents.



An encore tonight, boys? 👊🏻#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #DCvRCB #DareToDream pic.twitter.com/x0RVYefp5n — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 27, 2021 Hello & welcome to mykhel's coverage of match 22 of the IPL. In tonight's clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Delhi Capitals will be up against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Stay tuned as we bring you the toss, pitch and match updates. The match will get underway at 7:30pm IST.