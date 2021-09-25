IPL 2021: DC vs RR Match 36: Toss, Playing XIs: Rajasthan Royals elect to bowl first against Delhi Capitals

In the first match of the weekend double-header, Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bowl first against the Delhi Capitals.

Both the Rishabh Pant-led Capitals and Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals got off the second phase of the 2021 edition of the IPL off to winning starts. While the Capitals notched up a routine win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous game, the Royals served up a thriller as they snatched a win from the Punjab Kings in their previos match.

In the ongoing season, which had been halted midway due to covid, the Royals had defeated the high-flying Capitals. But in the last five encounters, Delhi have been the dominant side, having won on four occasions. Furthermore, the Capitals have been sensational this season, and a win will see them climb to the top of the table.

But the match holds a lot of value for the Royals, who currently placed fifth, may get a chance to break into the top four. While the Royals have won four out of eight matches this season, the Capitals seven out of nine and are well settled at the top half of the table.

DC vs RR Playing XIs:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (Capt, wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anriche Nortje, Avesh Khan

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (Capt, wk), Liam Livingstone, David Miller, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Tabraiz Shamsi

Captain's Speak:

Rishabh Pant (DC): We were looking to bowl first also. But doesn't matter if we bowl first or bat first. Lalit Yadav playing in place of Marcus Stoinis. At Capitals we focus on one match at a time and not individual performances. We will probably seal playoff berth if we win the match, but not looking ahead, just focussing on one match at a time.

Sanju Samson (RR): (Electing to bowl first) Day game so easier to bat in the second innings. Hoping the wicket gets better. (On the nail biter in the previous game) It was a great team effort but its history. Two people not available for selection - Evin Lewis and Chris Morris. Tabraiz Shamsi and David Miller come in. Livingstone might come up the order. (Advangtage having defeated Delhi the last time this season) Not at all. Respect the team, they are a very balanced time. We are also a balanced side. You should never judge a game before playing.

