IPL 2021: DC vs SRH, Match 33 Live Updates: Delhi Capitals take on Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2021: Sunrisers pacer Natarajan Covid-19 positive, 6 members in isolation, match against DC to go ahead

But the IPL top brass has confirmed that the match will go ahead. The Capitals, currently placed second on the points table will take on bottom placed Sunrisers Hyderabad. In match 33 of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League, the Rishabh Pant-led Capitals are the clear favourites against Kane Williamson's Hyderabad.

While Capitals have won six out of their eight matches this season, Sunrisers have pocketed just one win from their seven matches. Delhi will look to carry on their momentum and solidify their hold on the top two. On the other hand its a must-win game for SRH, whose hopes hang in the balance. The last time the two sides met this season, the match went into the Super Over which was won by Delhi on the final ball.

Furthermore, the threat of covid dangles over SRH's head as six team members, who were in close contace with Natarajan, have also been isolated.

Here, mykhel brings you the Live Updates of the Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match:

An hour to go for the toss at the Dubai International Stadium. The last time these two sides met, it was a thrilling contest, which the Capitals won on the last ball of the super over.



Yet another nail-biter today you reckon? 🤔 🤔



As we await tonight's #DCvSRH clash, let's relive the Super Over-thriller 🎥 👇 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 22, 2021 The Capitals vs Sunrisers match will go ahead despite the covid positive report. Ready to restart. #DCvSRH #IPL2021 #OrangeArmy #OrangeOrNothing pic.twitter.com/n81375PX3o — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) September 22, 2021 Covid-19 once again raised its ugly head in the IPL biobubble with the DC vs SRH match coming under threat, as Sunrisers pacer T Natarajan tested covid positive. All members of the team have undergone tests and have returned negative results. Six close contacts, including Vijay Shankar have been isolated. As per official news, the match will go ahead in Dubai tonight. Hello & welcome to mykhel's live coverage of match no. 33 of IPL 2021. The Delhi Capitals are set to take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Stadium. Stay tuned as we bring you the toss, pitch, playing XIs and match updates. Match starts at 7:30pm IST.