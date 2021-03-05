IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals announce JSW as the principal sponsor for upcoming season

The JSW insignia will be sported on the front of the jersey of the Shreyas Iyer-led side and it will be complemented by in-stadia branding of the diverse JSW product portfolio during the tournament. The JSW Group first came on board as the team's Principal Sponsor in 2020.

Speaking on the association, Mr Kiran Kumar Grandhi, Chairman & Co-Owner, Delhi Capitals said, "I am delighted that we continue to deepen our association with the JSW Group. We share the same ethos and philosophy, and that makes our franchise one of the most formidable brands in the IPL. I am confident that this association will be a fruitful one for our team."

Since its launch, over 13 years ago, the IPL has firmly made its mark in the world and has resonated far beyond an Indian Cricket fan base reflective in its stronghold as one of the top 5 most valued sports leagues globally. An association within that ecosystem ensures maximum visibility for a trusted and globally respected brand such as the JSW Group. Specifically, as it evolves to be more consumer-facing with the addition of consumer brands such as JSW Paints, JSW Cement, JSW Neosteel & JSW Colour on + to its fast-expanding product range.

The Delhi Capitals brand has been valued by multiple brand rating agencies to be amongst the top two IPL brands in the country, which makes it the perfect canvas for the JSW identity. Both brands stand united in their pursuit of excellence, and share an outright vision that revolves around constantly striving to achieve new heights and being 'Better Everyday'.

With a minimum committed association for three years, the JSW Group also continues to raise its brand value by empowering and partnering sports properties in India. With associations including, being the principal sponsor of their football club, Bengaluru FC, building one of Asia's most respected Olympic Training Institutes, Inspire Institute of Sport and supporting an over 50-member Olympic Sport Athlete portfolio that includes Wrestling World Champion Bajrang Punia, Junior Javelin World Champion, Neeraj Chopra and Olympic Medallist Sakshi Malik.

Speaking on the three-year association, Mr Parth Jindal, Co-Owner, Delhi Capitals, and Managing Director, JSW Cement and Paints, Founder Inspire Institute of Sport and Director JSW Sport said, "IPL continues to attract the world's best talent from the sport, making it a globally respected and aspirational brand, attracting a number of national brands with a global recall value. While the league sponsorships consisted of a number of new-age enterprises from the Tech space, they were complemented by well-established national brands such as ourselves. This varied combination of brands is a testament of how the IPL as a single platform provides the best outreach to a very diverse demographic. This is a unique proposition that no other Indian origin platform can provide."

Commenting on the value creation in being Principal Sponsors for the team in 2020 as well, Mr Parth Jindal added, "Cricket and cricketers are a part of India's DNA. And as Principal Sponsors of the Delhi Capitals, we are able to add this talented cricketing squad to our JSW Family. A community that includes an employee base of over 67,000 Employees and a network of over 10 Lakh Dealers and Retailers. Our experience last year was that rooting for Delhi Capitals, galvanized & united this JSW Family, while also sparking joy during a trying time for humanity. This ability to refer to some of the best cricketing talents globally as the family also provides a huge sense of pride and accomplishment for all within the JSW Group."

Speaking on the development, Vinod Bisht, Director & Interim CEO, Delhi Capitals, said, "We are a young team, that has grown remarkably over the last few seasons. I am confident that this association will be a successful one, that will help both brands, Delhi Capitals and JSW, to grow tremendously."

Commenting on JSW's partnership with the team, Mr Jayant Acharya, Director - Commercial, Marketing and Corporate Strategy, JSW Steel, added, "The IPL and the IPL brand has weathered the pandemic storm, and successfully ensured that brand value creation continues. At the close of the IPL in 2020, through our advertising mix on TV and Digital, JSW Group reached out to more than 125 Million of our audiences which made a strong case for the extension of this association. We also achieved strong growth in our brand awareness scores driven slowly by our association."

The US$ 12 Billion JSW Group is co-owner of the Delhi franchise, Delhi Capitals and was also Principal Sponsor for the team in the 2020 Edition of the IPL.

Source: Media Release