IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals: Full list of retained and release players

Bengaluru, Jan. 20: The Delhi Capitals enjoyed a dominant run last season after they entered the finals of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the first time.
After a strong runner-up finish last season, a major overhaul of the Shreyas Iyer-led unit was not expected. On Wednesday, as the IPL teams released their list of retained and released players, the Delhi outfit let go of only six players from last season’s team.
With the auction for the upcoming season set to be held next month, the Delhi-based franchise retained a total of 19 players, including six overseas players.
The four players released by the Capitals include, West Indies’ Keemo Paul, Nepal’s Sandeep Lamicchane, Australia’s Alex Carey and England’s Jason Roy. The two Indian players released by the franchise before the auction include, Mohit Sharma and Tushar Deshpande
The Capitals enjoyed their most successful run last season, after they reached the finals. The Shreyas Iyer-led side lost to defending champions Mumbai Indians in the 13th edition of the T20 tournament.
Delhi Capitals:
Players Retained:
Indians:
Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Lalit Yadav, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Pravin Dubey
Overseas:
Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Daniel Sams
Players Released:
Indian: Mohit Sharma, Tushar Deshpande
Overseas: Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamichhane, Alex Carey, Jason Roy
