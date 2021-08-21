IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals players land in Dubai

Players have already started arriving in the UAE for the remaining season, and on Saturday, a few members of the Delhi Capitals’ squad reached Dubai.

Leg-spinner Amit Mishra, all rounder Lalit Yadav, along with domestic players Lukman Meriwala, Manimaran Sidhharth, Ripal Patel and Vishnu Vinod reached Dubai on Saturday.

The players will stay in quarantine following BCCI and IPL protocols. Star batsman Shreyas Iyer is already in the UAE along with the fitness coach. The rest of the members will join the team following their international commitments.

The Delhi Capitals will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad on 22 September 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, when the season resumes.

The first set of arrivals from our DC squad in UAE ✅💙#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/fW6bAADiZ7 — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) August 21, 2021

The season will resume with the Capitals sitting pretty on top of the IPL 2021 table with 12 points. Hot on their heels lie Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings at third and second respectively, with 10 points each. But the Capitals have played eight matches, while RCB and CSK have played seven each.

The Capitals who had begun the campaign on a strong note under the captaincy of Rishabh Pant will look to take off from where they left off when the 2021 season came to a halt midway due to the IPL bio-bubble being breached and players and staff members testing positive.

The captaincy issue still remains undecided with Shreyas Iyer returning from injury. The Capitals have six matches left from the league stage.

A total of 31 matches will be played during the second phase. The league will resume with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

Dubai will host the final of the 2021 edition of the IPL on October 15.