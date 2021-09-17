IPL 2021: Dream11 hits the sweet spot on Twitter

The
14th
edition
of
IPL
which
began
at
various
venues
in
India,
which
was
halfway
through,
was
suspended
in
May
after
a
surge
in
coronavirus
(COVID-19)
cases
even
within
the
bio-bubble.
The
high-octane
T20
action
has
been
shifted
to
three
venues
in
the
UAE
and
will
resume
at
the
Dubai
International
Cricket
Stadium
on
Sunday
with
the
high-voltage
clash
featuring
Rohit
Sharma-led
Mumbai
Indians
against
Chennai
Super
Kings,
who
are
captained
by
the
talismanic
Mahendra
Singh
Dhoni.
IPL
2021
Mumbai
Indians
vs
Chennai
Super
Kings:
Dream11,
Possible
Playing
11
Delhi
Capitals
are
currently
leading
the
IPL
2021
standings
with
12
points
from
eight
completed
games
so
far.
The
Rishabh
Pant-led
Delhi
Capitals
will
take
on
the
Kane
Williamson-captained
Sunrisers
Hyderabad
on
Wednesday
(September
22)
in
their
first
match
on
resumption.
The
Capitals
have
won
six
games
under
Pant's
captaincy
earlier
this
year
after
he
was
assigned
the
role
in
absence
of
injured
Shreyas
Iyer,
who
had
to
undergo
shoulder
surgery.
Ticket
Booking:
Fans
allowed
in
stadium;
Here's
where
you
can
book
tickets
online
It
was
also
announced
that
fans
will
be
allowed
to
watch
the
matches
in
Abu
Dhabi,
Dubai
and
Sharjah
in
limited
numbers,
keeping
in
mind
the
strict
COVID-19
protocols/guidelines
and
the
UAE
government
regulations.
And
the
social
media
buzz
has
started
as
part
of
the
build
up
to
the
cash-rich
global
T20
franchise-based
league
which
is
conducted
by
the
Board
of
Control
for
Cricket
in
India
(BCCI).
Popular
brands
dished
out
their
best
creative
best
to
describe
their
business
and
offerings
through
fun
emojis
with
#EmojiGames.
Brands
like
Domino's,
Punjab
Kings,
NBA,
Upstox,
goibibo,
Snapdeal,
Britannia
Industries,
Mad
Over
Donuts,
FanCode,
PVR
Cinemas,
DreamSetGo,
and
popular
Twitter
influencers
created
their
version
of
the
trend.
Viral
thread
Here
is
the
Dream11
Twitter
thread
that
has
gone
viral
on
social
media.
Popular
brands
Here
are
some
of
the
popular
brands
that
joined
the
bandwagon.
Franchises
join
The
IPL
franchises
too
joined
the
fun.
Promoters
too!
And
so
did
the
promoters!
