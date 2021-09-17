Cricket
IPL 2021: Dubai International Cricket Stadium Pitch report, T20, IPL records, Weather

By
Dubai Cricket Stadium (Pic for representation)
Dubai Cricket Stadium (Pic for representation)

Dubai, September 17: The IPL 2021 Part 2 will kick off on Sunday (September 19) with a match between defending champions Mumbai Indians and three-time winners Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Chennai under MS Dhoni are on second place in the IPL 2021 points table with 10 points and Mumbai led by Rohit Sharma are on fourth with 8 points from 7 matches. The matches between MI and CSK have more often than not gave us thrilling moments and this one too should not be an exception.

Be aware of the external factors that can affect the course of the match like pitch and weather through this MyKhel report.

1. Dubai stadium pitch report

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium have often produced a middling pitch with a total in the vicinity of 160 often proves a winning one. Like any other pitch in the UAE, the Dubai strip too is on the sluggish side that goes slow as the match progresses. The average first innings score at this venue in IPL is 144 as compared to the overall T20 average first innings score of 158 at this venue.

2. Dubai weather

Even considering the fact that matches are conducted in the late evening time and this is generally the winter season in the Middle East, the temperature at Dubai will hover around the 40 degree Celsius mark at day time here, and the evening will some dip, bringing in the dew factor into play.

3. T20 records at Dubai

T20 matches: 93

Matches won by teams batting first: 38

Matches won by teams batting second: 54

Highest 1st innings score: 219/2 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, 2020

Lowest 1st innings score: 59 -- Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, 2017

Highest successful run chase: 203/8 - Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars, 2016

Average 1st innings score: 158

4. IPL 2020 records

Total Matches: 26

Matches won by the team batting first: 14 + (2 in super over): 16

Matches won by the team batting second: 9 + (1 in super over): 10

Tied: 3 (went to the Super Over)

Highest team score while batting first: Sunrisers Hyderabad - 219/2 vs DC

Highest team score while batting second: MI - 201/2 while chasing RCB's 201

Lowest team score while batting first: Delhi Capitals - 110/9 vs Mumbai Indias

Lowest team score while batting second; RCB - 109/10 when chasing PBKS's 206

Biggest total chased: CSK chased Punjab's 178

Best bowling figures for a spinner: Rashid Khan of Sunrisers - 3/7 vs DC

Best bowling figures for a pacer: Jasprit Bumrah of Mumbai - 4/14 vs DC

Total wickets taken by spinners: 95 (3.6 wickets per match)

Total wickets taken by pacers: 188 (7.2 wickets per match)

The fifties scored by batsmen: 48 (Average 2 fifties per match)

Highest individual score: KL Rahul (Punjab Kings) - 132 (69) vs RCB

Story first published: Friday, September 17, 2021, 16:34 [IST]
