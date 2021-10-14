IPL 2021 Final: CSK vs KKR: 4 Reasons Why MS Dhoni Should Be Wary Of Knight Riders and Morgan

1. What happened in the 2014 final

The final held at the home ground of CSK, the MA Chidambaram Stadium and the venue has been their fortress. True to that tradition, the Chennai side made a strong total of 190 for three in 20 overs. Suresh Raina and Michael Hussey led their charge with a 38=ball 73 and 43=ball 54 and there was contribution from M Vijay too who made a quick 42.

Despite losing captain Gautam Gambhir early in the chase, the KKR made strong reply through opener Manvinder Bisla (89 off 48 balls with 8 fours and 5 sixes] and Jacques Kallis who made 69 off 49 balls with seven fours and one six. Their alliance was enough for KKR to cross over the line and win their maiden title.

2. IPL 2021 final prediction

So, after 10 years the two protagonists are meeting again in the final. There are quite a few survivors from that final too on either side. The CSK have skipper MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja, while the Kolkata side has Sunil Narine and Shakib Al Hasan in their ranks from that summit clash a decade ago.

It is unlikely that any of them would be carrying any memories from that match so long down the lane. On the man to man scale, the CSK have been a better in this tournament, showing a lot consistency despite that 3 defeats on the bounce in the last three league matches this year.

But what the Knight Riders have is the explosive power. Whether it is Venkates Iyer with the bat or Lockie Ferguson with the ball, the KKR players are showing some good form when it matters most.

Our prediction is that the KKR might just have a slight edge because they have a good mix and have a refined bowling unit.

3. Key players

For CSK, the key players are Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis with the bat and Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja with the ball.

For KKR, the key players are Venkatesh Iyer and Shubman Gill with the bat, while Lockie Ferguson and Varun Chakravarthy with the ball. It is a close battle to say the least but the KKR have a better bowling unit.

4. Dhoni vs Morgan

Dhoni has won three titles to go with a Champions League trophy and we all know about his ticking brain even at forty. Morgan, who had helped England lift the ICC 50 over World Cup, is an equally shrewd leader. Yes, he has not scored many runs in the tournament but has led the side so well even when they were floundering in the first phase. Dhoni might just would meet his match in Morgan on Friday.