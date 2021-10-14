Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2021 Final: CSK vs KKR: 4 Reasons Why MS Dhoni Should Be Wary Of Knight Riders and Morgan

By
MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni

Dubai, October 14: The IPL 2021 final will be held on Friday (October 15) between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. Now, the CSK are past masters when it comes to the IPL final, as they have made it to the title clash a total of 9 times, including this appearance.

But now they have a worthy opponent in the IPL 2021 final, the KKR who have lifted the title two times in 2014 and 2012. The Kolkata outfit had emerged winner in 2012, the last time they met CSK in the final. In 2014, the KKR had defeated Kings XI Punjab, now Punjab Kings.

But overall, the Chennai unit has advantage over the Kolkata side having won 16 of their 25 matches as against KKR, who have won 8 matches and one match was abandoned.

Here is then a few nuggets from the heated CSK vs KKR rivalry that show why the Kolkatans can edge their rivals.

1. What happened in the 2014 final

1. What happened in the 2014 final

The final held at the home ground of CSK, the MA Chidambaram Stadium and the venue has been their fortress. True to that tradition, the Chennai side made a strong total of 190 for three in 20 overs. Suresh Raina and Michael Hussey led their charge with a 38=ball 73 and 43=ball 54 and there was contribution from M Vijay too who made a quick 42.

Despite losing captain Gautam Gambhir early in the chase, the KKR made strong reply through opener Manvinder Bisla (89 off 48 balls with 8 fours and 5 sixes] and Jacques Kallis who made 69 off 49 balls with seven fours and one six. Their alliance was enough for KKR to cross over the line and win their maiden title.

2. IPL 2021 final prediction

2. IPL 2021 final prediction

So, after 10 years the two protagonists are meeting again in the final. There are quite a few survivors from that final too on either side. The CSK have skipper MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja, while the Kolkata side has Sunil Narine and Shakib Al Hasan in their ranks from that summit clash a decade ago.

It is unlikely that any of them would be carrying any memories from that match so long down the lane. On the man to man scale, the CSK have been a better in this tournament, showing a lot consistency despite that 3 defeats on the bounce in the last three league matches this year.

But what the Knight Riders have is the explosive power. Whether it is Venkates Iyer with the bat or Lockie Ferguson with the ball, the KKR players are showing some good form when it matters most.

Our prediction is that the KKR might just have a slight edge because they have a good mix and have a refined bowling unit.

3. Key players

3. Key players

For CSK, the key players are Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis with the bat and Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja with the ball.

For KKR, the key players are Venkatesh Iyer and Shubman Gill with the bat, while Lockie Ferguson and Varun Chakravarthy with the ball. It is a close battle to say the least but the KKR have a better bowling unit.

4. Dhoni vs Morgan

4. Dhoni vs Morgan

Dhoni has won three titles to go with a Champions League trophy and we all know about his ticking brain even at forty. Morgan, who had helped England lift the ICC 50 over World Cup, is an equally shrewd leader. Yes, he has not scored many runs in the tournament but has led the side so well even when they were floundering in the first phase. Dhoni might just would meet his match in Morgan on Friday.

Comments

MORE IPL 2021 NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IPL 2021 | Karthik reprimanded
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

IPL 2021 Predictions
Final October 15 2021, 07:30 PM
Chennai
Kolkata
Predict Now

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 12:53 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 14, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments