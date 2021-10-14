Cricket
IPL 2021 Final: CSK vs KKR: Date, IST Time, Live Telecast, Live Streaming, Pitch, Weather info

By
IPL 2021: CSK v KKR: TV, Pitch, info
IPL 2021: CSK v KKR: TV, Pitch, info

Dubai, October 13: Kolkata Knight Riders will face Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2021 final on Friday (October 15]. The CSK under MS Dhoni will be eager to add a fourth title to their cabinet and the Eoin Morgan=led KKR will be eyeing their third title in their first appearance in an IPL final since 2014.

The CSK had assured themselves of a berth in the IPL 2021 final after beating the Delhi Capitals in the Qualifier 1, while the KKR overcame Delhi in the Qualifier 2 on Wednesday night to enter the title match.

Here the MyKhel offers you essential details of the IPL 2021 final between CSK and KKR such as timing, TV channel, live streaming channel, weather and pitch reports.

1. The IPL 2021 final date

The IPL 2021final between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will be played at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday (October 15}.

2. The IPL 2021 final = Time

The 60th match of the IPL 2021, the final between CSK and KKR, will start on 7.30 PM IST.

3. Where to watch IPL 2021 final

The IPL 2021 final between CSK and KKR will be live on Star Sports Networks and the live streaming will be Disney + HotStar. You can also follow the update on MyKhel

4. Dubai Pitch report

The 22 yard piece of land at the Dubai International Stadium will offer some good assistance to both batters and bowlers. The highest score at this ground was registered by the Sunrisers Hyderabad in last years tournament, a 219 for 2 against the Delhi Capitals. The average first innings total at the Dubai cricket is 155, and a total in the vicinity of 170 could turn out to be a winning total. But here, the team batting second has won 62 times as against the 41 by the team batting first, also an indication that dew might not be a big factor in Dubai.

5. Dubai weather

As usual the weather in Dubai will dry with temperature hovering in the high thirties.

Story first published: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 0:43 [IST]
