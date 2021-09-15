IPL 2021: Gautam Gambhir explains why Virat Kohli-led RCB has failed to lift the elusive trophy

RCB, who are generally slow starters, began this edition on a positive note as they secured five wins in seven games. With the second phase of the fourteenth edition starting in the UAE, RCB fans would be hoping for an even better show this year.

IPL 2021: Virat Kohli quickly needs to adjust to T20 mode for RCB to succeed, says Gautam Gambhir

Under Kohli's leadership, RCB entered the finals in the IPL 2016 but they lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad and the team would be looking for an improved show this time around. The team has failed to live up to the expectations and still looking to claim its maiden title.

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir has shared his views as to why the Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise despite having some of the biggest T20 names in the business failed to lift the trophy once.

Speaking exclusively on STAR SPORTS show GAME PLAN, Gambhir - who guided Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL titles - shared his thoughts on why RCB have not yet clinched the elusive title yet.

IPL 2021: Parthiv Patel lauds RCB for letting Glenn Maxwell play with freedom

Gambhir said, "He's (Virat) got people like AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell, which is a huge cushion to have. Even if it's not Maxwell, AB is a massive cushion because there is only one person who can take on someone like Jasprit Bumrah and it was AB de Villiers. I have not seen anyone else who has done it, that consistently against Jasprit Bumrah, but AB is a freak because.

"But yes obviously, from Virat's standard they would want to go out and dominate the opposition, especially in the IPL. There's international cricket where you've got 5 or 6 top international bowlers, you don't have that in the IPL."

"You probably get 2 or 3 international bowlers and then you've got domestic bowlers as well, whom you could dominate. So, probably there's a lot of pressure on Virat and AB as well, which could be one of the reasons and year after year if you don't win that title the pressure keeps on increasing as well," Gambhir added further.

Earlier Gambhir claimed Kohli will have to face some challenges switching from Test cricket to T20 mode. Kohli last played a T20 game on April 30 in the IPL.