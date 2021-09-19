IPL 2021: 'Hockey Chal Raha Hai Ya Cricket,' Twitterati react watching CSK top-order collapse

The only positive for the CSK in the match so far was the toss which landed in their skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's favour and the legendary captain elected to bat first.

But CSK lost four early wickets, with Ambati Rayudu also retired hurt making them effectively four down, in the power play to make it a dismal start. MS Dhoni was the fourth wicket CSK lost in the powerplay and it was the final delivery of the sixth over.

New Zealand pace duo of Trent Boult and Adam Milne picked up a couple of wickets each as they tormented the CSK batters with their line and length. Faf du Plessis was the first wicket to perish as the South Africa batsman was dismissed for a duck by Boult in the first over itself.

Moeen Ali - the new-man in - was also dismissed without scoring in the second over of the match when he departed for nought. Ali was dismissed by Milne. Both Moeen and Faf had smashed a fifty against MI in the previous game and CSK posted a massive 218 in that game, which they lost.

Soon after CSK suffered a massive jolt as Rayudu was hit on his elbow off Milne on the final ball of the second over. It was the fifth time that CSK lost three wickets within their first three overs in IPL. Four of them have come against Mumbai Indians.

Suresh Raina - who walked into the middle at number five - struggled with the bat from the moment he stepped into the middle. He got a boundary off Boult was never looking in his elements and was caught by Rahul Chahar on the final delivery of that Boult over. Raina scored just 4 off six deliveries he faced. CSK's scorecard read 7 for three at the end of the third over.

Dhoni - who hasn't faced many deliveries in the tournament - walked into the middle pretty early and the team hoped the fall of wickets will be put to rest. Dhoni (3) was dismissed why trying to pull Milne as Boult took a sharp catch in the deep to put CSK dugout under further pressure. At the end of the powerplay, CSK's scorecard read 24 for 4.

Twitterati were also left stunned by CSK's batting collapse against Mumbai and this is how people reacted:

Oops, #CSK left their India form in India and have picked up their UAE form from ‘Left Luggage’ 😳 #IPL2021 — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) September 19, 2021

#CSK losing 3 wickets in first 3 overs in IPL:



vs #MI - 4 times

vs all others - 1 time (v RR, 2008) #IPL2021 #CSKvsMI — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) September 19, 2021

Hockey chal raha hai ya Cricket — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 19, 2021

Suicidal approach by top order so far Wassup #CSK? — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 19, 2021

Terrific bowling by @mipaltan , horrible batting by csk and this without even Bumrah into the attack! Match is over before the 4th over unless a miracle can save the men in yellow! #CSKvsMI #IPL2021 — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) September 19, 2021

Disaster for Chennai. Raina looked completely out of sorts. Not the Suresh we have seen over the years. #IPL2021 — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) September 19, 2021

Dismal start for CSK. Loose shots by Faf and Moeen, launching into shots without having judged pace or bounce of pitch. Mumbai’s attack also arguably the best in the league — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 19, 2021

In the absence of Rohit and Pandya, I thought #CSK started favourites but looks like #MI are back to the power play form from last year — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 19, 2021

#CSK four down and Rayudu injured. And Bumrah has just started bowling his first over. #CSKvMI — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 19, 2021