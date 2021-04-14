IPL 2021: Hooda lauds Punjab Kings’ skipper KL Rahul

Hooda smashed a cracking 64-run knock in just 28 deliveries against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. The Punjab batsman also picked up a stunning catch on the last ball of the Royals’ chase to seal the victory in Punjab’s favour.

Speaking in a video posted on Punjab Kings’ Twitter, the batsman said he looked up to captain KL Rahul and the skipper had been very supported. “As a captain and as a senior players, KL bhai was very supportive, he supported me and backed me.

“I like KL bhai’s batting, I like it very much, the way he looks forward to a game, the way he approaches a game. It was the first time I batted with KL bhai and it was fun batting with him.”

Speaking about his match-winning knock against the Royals, Hooda said, “My mindset was pretty aggressive. If the ball is in my area, I will go for it. I feel blessed about the innings but at the same time, I really want to thank Punjab Kings, the way they have supported me, made me bat up the order and when I delivered there, it feels nice.”

After pulling off a thrilling win against Royals, the Punjab Kings will next take on MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings on Friday (April 16) at the Wankhede Stadium.

(With inputs from agencies)