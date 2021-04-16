IPL 2021: How golf swing helped Chris Morris in his big-hitting prowess

Needing 27 from the final two overs, the South African all-rounder hammered four sixes - including two off compatriot Kagiso Rabada - to sensationally steer Royals home with two balls to spare at the Wankhede Stadium.

Back for a second spell with the Royals, who made him the most expensive buy in IPL 2021 auction history earlier this year, Morris demonstrated just why he was in such high demand.

Denied the chance to be the hero in their opening game - Sanju Samson turned down a single from the penultimate delivery against Punjab Kings, then got out when needing six to win - he benefited from some loose bowling from Delhi to cash in during the closing stages this time at Mumbai.

Royals had recruited Morris for a record Rs 16.25 crore ahead of this season and commenting on his price tag, the 33-year-old said he is getting paid to slog and credited the golf swing for his success.

"There're guys that get paid to bat and guys that get paid to slog, and I know which I'm. That's why I play so much golf," Morris said.

Morris also praised compatriot David Miller for his brilliant innings and rescuing the Royals from dire straits.

The Royals had their backs to the wall at 42 for five during their reply to the Capitals' total of 147 for eight, yet Miller's fighting innings of 62 helped keep them in a see-saw contest.

"That happens every now and then in the game of cricket, I thought Delhi played really well. Dave (Miller) played a great hand and it went out way," he added.

The Royals next take on the MS-Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings at the same venue on Monday (April 19).