Kartik Tyagi story: From painful injury to bowling extraordinary final over, RR pacer comes full circle

However, Tyagi, the 20-year-old pacer, had missed the first phase of IPL 2021 held in India with an injury. By the time he recovered from the injury, the IPL 2021 was suspended because of the surge in Covid-19 cases and a few bio-bubble breach.

Tyagi had massive task at his hand on Tueday night of defending just 4 runs off the last six balls. And Kings still had big-hitters Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram in the middle.

But Tyagi landed perfect yorkers and the balls wide outside the off-stump that forced the batsmen to reach out fo the delivery, dragging them to do mistakes. Deepak Hooda was the biggest example.

Hooda reached out to the ball twice in successio and the second time he snicked Tyagi to Sanju Samson behind the wicket. Tyagi still had to go throuh the big-hitting West Indian Fabian Allen but the young pacer nailed a perfect yorker on the off-stump that the batsman failed to even connect, and also sealed the Royals' win extraordinary.

Later Tyagi said he was just thinking about bowling six yorkers in the final over against Punjab Kings in an Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) match.

Rajasthan Royals registered a thrilling two-run victory over Punjab Kings on Tuesday (September 21) at the Dubai International Stadium.

Chasing 186, Punjab Kings got off to an excellent start as openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal put on 120 runs for the opening wicket. At that it seemed that Kings were cruising to the target as they had plenty of overs and batsmen in the dug out to take them past the target. But the Kings suffered an epic meltdown after that.

"It was a do or die situation for me when I was bowling the last over. I was just thinking about bowling, I wanted to bowl six yorkers and I was able to execute it. It was a good feeling when everyone came up to me when we won," Tyagi told team-mate Mahipal Lomror in a video posted on iplt20.com.

Earlier, Arshdeep Singh took a five-wicket haul for Punjab Kings as Rajasthan Royals was bundled out for 185. For Sanju Samson-led side, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Mahipal Lamror scored 49 and 43 respectively. For Punjab, Mohammed Shami also scalped three wickets.

"When the ball was there in my slot, I went after it. I just thought about dispatching the bad balls away for runs. When it was in my slot, I went after it," Lomror told Tyagi.

Rajasthan Royals will next lock horns against Delhi Capitals on Saturday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Tyagi was elated after being part of 'something special' as he handed a sensational last over victory to his team against Punjab Kings. Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul innings of 67 and 49 respectively for the Punjab Kings went in vain as their middle order failed them miserably after such a good start.

For the Royals, Tyagi was the man of the hour as the pacer conceded just one run in the last over and picked two wickets to give his team a victory for the ages. Tyagi, who was the player of the match, in his post-match presentation said: "I was injured during the India leg of the IPL and by the time I got fit, the tournament was suspended. Felt sad. So, this feels really good."

"I have been talking to people over the years and they keep telling me that things keep changing in this format, so I need to keep believing. I've always heard from everyone and also watched games in this format where strange things have happened.

''Today, I was fortunate to play a big role in something special. I was bowling a bit too short earlier, later worked on it consciously after getting a lot of feedback," he added.

Sanju Samson the captain of Rajasthan Royals said: "It's funny that we kept believing (that we could win). I kept the overs of Mustafizur and Tyagi for the end, believing. Cricket is a funny game right. We just kept fighting and believing. I always believe in my bowlers, want to keep fighting and that's why I kept those two overs till the end.

To be very honest, to get that score on this wicket, we felt good because we had the bowling. If we took the catches, we could have won the game earlier. People have really worked hard on their fitness," the skipper added.