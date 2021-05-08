IPL 2021: KKR's Tim Seifert to stay back after testing COVID-19 positive

The 26-year-old will, instead, stay in isolation in Ahmedabad before returning to Chennai, where he will be treated at a private hospital.

Seifert failed both his pre-departure RT-PCR tests and is experiencing moderate symptoms, the PTI news agency reported.

KKR had signed Seifert as a late replacement for injured American fast bowler Ali Khan midway through Indian Premier League's (IPL) last season held in the UAE.

IPL 2020: Tim Seifert replaces injured Ali Khan in KKR squad

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) chief executive David White said Seifert had returned seven negative tests in the 10 days leading up to his pre-departure protocols, and was confident he would be receiving the best of care from his franchise.

"It's really unfortunate for Tim and we'll do everything for him that we can from this end, and hopefully he'll be able to test negative, and be cleared and approved for discharge as soon as he's well again.

"Since receiving the news, we've organised support for Tim and have also, via the players association, been in contact with his family to ensure they're kept fully informed and updated on developments," White said in an NZC release.

Once Seifert serves the statutory period of isolation and tests negative for COVID-19, he will be transferred back to New Zealand where he will serve the mandatory 14-day period of managed isolation.

One of the two charter flights transporting New Zealand's IPL contingent back home has already departed India, and the other is expected to leave soon.

IPL-based New Zealand Test players to fly to UK on May 11

All those on the flights have been, and will be, observing prescribed pre-departure and in-flight protocols.

That includes COVID-19 tests, social distancing, mask wearing and best-practice hygiene, and will again be assessed on arrival in Auckland.

COVID-19 positive CSK duo Hussey and Balaji flown to Chennai in air ambulance

Seifert is currently awaiting transfer to Chennai, where he will be treated in the same private hospital in which former Australia player Michael Hussey has been staying since testing positive for the virus earlier in the week.

White said he was grateful to the BCCI and the IPL franchises for organising the charter flights and medical assistance.