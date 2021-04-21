IPL 2021: KKR vs CSK, Match 15 Live Updates: Struggling Kolkata Knight Riders set to face Chennai Super Kings

Match no. 15 of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will see struggling Knight Riders face a rejuvenated Super Kings in the second match of Wednesday’s double-header.

The two teams will enter the match with completely different mindsets. While MS Dhoni-led Super Kings bounced back on their opening day loss with two comfortable wins, the Eoin Morgan-led Knights fell to two consecutive losses after their opening day victory.

Dhoni-led Chennai, who endured their worst season last year, are looking like their usual dominating self once again. Facing the CSK side will be a daunting task for the Morgan-led Knight Riders.

The Knights, will quickly need to regroup as a defeat on Wednesday, would see them lose three on the trot. Though the season is at its early stages, the Kolkata side will need to get their act back on the road with a win over Chennai.

While the Chennai side have played all their matches this season at the Wankhede, it will be the Knight Riders first match in Mumbai this season. With two former-champions clashing in Mumbai, the IPL encounter promises to be a thrilling one.

Here, mykhel brings you the live updates of the KKR vs CSK IPL match:

Here's what captain Morgan has to say ahead of the match.



The two sides will enter tonight's match on the back of contrasting moods. While the Chennai camp is rejuvenated after registering two comfortable wins, the Kolkata team will head into tonight's game on the back of two losses. Both sides have played three matches this season. While Chennai have lost one and won two, Kolkata have won one and lost two. The Eoin Morgan-led side will have their task cut out when they take on the MS Dhoni-led Super Kings. Hello & welcome to mykhel's coverage of match no. 15 of the ongoing season of the IPL. The season's second double-header is underway. While Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad are fighting it out in Chennai, the Kolkata Knights Riders are gearing up for their clash against the Chennai Super Kings. Stay tuned for the toss, pitch and match updates. The Knights will take on the Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium. The match will get underway at 7:30pm IST