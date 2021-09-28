Cricket
IPL 2021: KKR vs DC, Match 41 Live Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders take on Delhi Capitals

Bengaluru, Sept. 28: In match 41 of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Kolkata Knight Riders will take on the Delhi Capitals at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

In the first match of the Tuesday double-header, the Knights will have their task cut out against the high-flying Capitals.

The Rishabh Pant-led Delhi are currently placed second on the points table, with 16 points from 10 matches. A win on Tuesday will propel them to the top of the table. Meanwhile, Eoin Morgan-led Knight Riders are fourth on the table with four wins from ten games.

With the playoff race heating up and a bunch of teams clustered up in the middle, a win will strenghten the Knights chances of sealing a playoff berth. The Knight Riders will head into the match on the back of a two-wicket loss against the dominant Chennai Super Kings.

On the other hand, the Capitals, who have ensured a playoff berth, head into the match on the back of a comfortable 33 run win over the Rajasthan Royals. In the reverse fixture this season, Capitals defeated the Knights by seven wickets.

Here, mykhel brings you the Live Updates of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals IPL match:

02:00 pm

An hour to go for the toss at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

01:53 pm

The Knights, who had a poor first half, bounced back after the IPL resumed, with back-to-back wins, before going down to Chennai Super Kings in their previous game. Can Eoin Morgan's side notch up an important victory over favourites Delhi Capitals?

01:20 pm

In the afternoon match, the Knight Riders will face the formidable Capitals in Sharjah. Currently, the Eoin Morgan-led Knights are placed fourth on the points table with four wins from eight matches. On the other hand, the Rishabh Pant-led Capitals are second on the points table with eight wins from ten nmatches. The Capitals have already qualified for the playoffs and a win will propel them to the top of the table. On the other hand, a win for the Knights will see them remain at fourth, but their chances of making it to the playoffs will be strengthened. Toss at 3:00pm IST

12:57 pm

Hello & welcome to mykhel's live coverage match no. 41 of the IPL. The Kolkata Knight Riders will take on the Delhi Capitals in the first match of the day. Stay tuned as we bring you the toss, pitch, playing XIs and match updates. Match starts at 3:30pm IST.

