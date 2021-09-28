IPL 2021: KKR vs DC, Match 41 Live Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders take on Delhi Capitals

In the first match of the Tuesday double-header, the Knights will have their task cut out against the high-flying Capitals.

The Rishabh Pant-led Delhi are currently placed second on the points table, with 16 points from 10 matches. A win on Tuesday will propel them to the top of the table. Meanwhile, Eoin Morgan-led Knight Riders are fourth on the table with four wins from ten games.

With the playoff race heating up and a bunch of teams clustered up in the middle, a win will strenghten the Knights chances of sealing a playoff berth. The Knight Riders will head into the match on the back of a two-wicket loss against the dominant Chennai Super Kings.

On the other hand, the Capitals, who have ensured a playoff berth, head into the match on the back of a comfortable 33 run win over the Rajasthan Royals. In the reverse fixture this season, Capitals defeated the Knights by seven wickets.

Here, mykhel brings you the Live Updates of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals IPL match:

An hour to go for the toss at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. 🗣️ " They are actually performing beautifully at the moment."



James Hopes is all praise for the in-form DC bowling attack, as he talks about the side's electric start in 🇦🇪 ahead of the #KKRvDC clash.#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #DCSpecials @OctaFX pic.twitter.com/Rxl01Vb4en — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) September 28, 2021 The Knights, who had a poor first half, bounced back after the IPL resumed, with back-to-back wins, before going down to Chennai Super Kings in their previous game. Can Eoin Morgan's side notch up an important victory over favourites Delhi Capitals? WATCH TILL THE END to see @shubmangill's answer to @abhisheknayar's challenge. "Chal apna shot dikha!" 🤣



WATCH TILL THE END to see @shubmangill's answer to @abhisheknayar's challenge. "Chal apna shot dikha!" 🤣



Hit 💜 if you wanna see more of this today...#IPL2021 #AmiKKR #KKR #KorboLorboJeetbo #আমিKKR pic.twitter.com/2C3O3hvGaB — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) September 28, 2021 In the afternoon match, the Knight Riders will face the formidable Capitals in Sharjah. Toss at 3:00pm IST Hello & welcome to mykhel's live coverage match no. 41 of the IPL. The Kolkata Knight Riders will take on the Delhi Capitals in the first match of the day. Stay tuned as we bring you the toss, pitch, playing XIs and match updates. Match starts at 3:30pm IST.