IPL 2021: KL Rahul diagnosed with appendicitis, Punjab Kings captain to undergo surgery in Ahmedabad

"KL Rahul complained of severe abdomen pain last night and after not responding to medication, he was taken to the emergency room for further tests which revealed that he was diagnosed with acute appendicitis. It will be resolved surgically and for safety measures, he has been transferred to the hospital for the same," tweeted Punjab Kings in an official release.

Rahul has been leading his team from the front and has amassed 331 runs in 7 games. He sits at the top of the table as the leading run-getter of the tournament.

Punjab take on Delhi Capitals in their next encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad tonight and it will be interesting to see who will be leading the franchise in Rahul's absence. Also, Rahul missing the game also makes Punjab Kings' batting order slightly weaker for the 29-year-old talented batsman who has been doing the bulk of the scoring for the side in the tournament.

In the previous game, scored a combative unbeaten 91 to lead his team to an emphatic 34-run victory over Royal Challenger Bangalore. Rahul looked in good touch and constructed his innings well as he drove the ball elegantly initially, and unleashed the beast mode in the death overs. He plundered 91 off just 47 deliveries and the knock was studded with seven fours and five sixes.

Rahul has scored at a strike rate of 136.21 in the ongoing tournament. He has slammed four fifties so far. He's hit 27 fours and 16 maximums.