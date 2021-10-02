IPL 2021: KL Rahul holds on to Orange Cap, Harshal Patel has the Purple Cap

After Match 45 of IPL 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Rahul has notched up 489 runs from 11 games.

At Dubai against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday (October 1) evening, opening the innings, Rahul made a match-winning 67 and added an opening wicket stand of 70 with fellow Karnataka mate Mayank Agarwal.

The win helped PBKS stay alive in the race for the play-off spot.

They next play the Virat Kohli-led RCB at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday (October 3).

Chasing 166 to win, Rahul (67 runs from 55 balls) took Punjab to the brink of a vital victory only to fall in the final over, leaving them needing four from as many balls.

That thrilling finale came after a run chase that Punjab had long looked to have under control, with Mayank (40 from 27) also making a key contribution.

Earlier, KKR had earlier managed 165 for seven after being put in to bat, with Venkatesh Iyer scoring 67 off 49 to give his side a chance.

However, Punjab's successful chase means they join KKR and Mumbai Indians on 10 points in a competitive battle to achieve a top-four place in IPL 2021.

Rahul, who had two maximums, anchored the innings and would have been disappointed not to have finished the chase himself.

Still, he can reflect on a job well done while sitting as the competition's leading run scorer with 489, this being his fifth fifty in 11 matches.

RCB's Harshal who has taken 26 wickets from 11 matches is the holder of Purple Cap.

The match between PBKS and RCB on Sunday gives a good opportunity for Rahul and Patel to hold on to their caps.