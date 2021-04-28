IPL 2021: Kohli happy to see RCB having plenty of bowling options

In Match 22 of IPL 2021 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, RCB pipped Delhi Capital by 1 run in a nail-biting finish to notch up their fifth win of the season.

Kohli used as many six bowlers in the game and also had the option of handing the ball to all-rounder Glenn Maxwell.

1

50830

"For the most part I think we were top in this game with our bowlers. We felt 160-165 was par. It was a bit two-paced," Kohli said at the post match presentation.

"There wasn't any dew tonight thanks to that little sandstorm in the middle and we ended up bowling with a dry ball.

IPL 2021: RCB vs DC Match 22: Full List of award winners, Post Match Presentation

If you look at our bowling line-up, Maxi's still not bowling, he's the 7th option. As a captain I can bowl guys at different stages, take the load off one another.

"And Maxi is yet to bowl. We've always had batting but now bowling as well," Kohli added.

Defending 14 of the last over, Kohli handed the ball and the task of shackling two batsmen in good touch -- DC captain Rishabh Pant and West Indian big-hitter Shimron Hetmyer to Mohammed Siraj.

The Indian pace ace proved equal to the task as he only allowed four runs from the first four deliveries, leaving Pant needing a six that his otherwise excellent innings ultimately failed to produce.

The win helped RCB move back to the top of IPL 2021 standings while DC stayed at the third place.

POINTS TABLE | FIXTURES/RESULTS

DC next take on England's World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan led Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday (April 29).

Meanwhile, RCB will locks horns with the KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings a day later.

Both the matches will be played at the same venue.