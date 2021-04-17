IPL 2021: Lara expects Padikkal to prove his mettle

The 20-year-old was one of the finds of IPL 2020 held in the UAE, scoring 474 runs with five half-centuries and contributing handsomely to RCB's campaign.

This year, he missed out RCB's lung opener against Mumbai Indians as he was still recovering from a bout of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Devdutt Padikkal health update: 'Testing Covid 19 positive was a setback, but I'm fine now'

Later, in his first appearance in IPL 2021, he was dismissed for 11 in the match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"He's (Padikkal) such a great talent. Last year, he got a couple of (5) fifties, he batted well, he supported Virat Kohli very well," Lara was quoted as saying in the Star Sports' Select Dugout Live Feed.

Lara is hopeful that Padikkal has worked on his game in the last five months and the improvements will be there for everybody to see. For the record, he has scored more than 700 runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Karnataka.

"A few little things to iron out. I hope he did that in the break and comes back really storming hard for this IPL," Lara said.

"What I want to see in IPL 2021 is for him to go on and get a few man of the matches and get a couple of triple figures under his belt. Such a great little player," Lara added.

IPL 2021: RCB vs KKR: Dream11 Team Prediction, Tips, Probable Playing 11 Details

RCB will play their next game against the Eoin Morgan-led Kolkaka Knight Riders on Sunday (April 18).

With two wins from as many games, the Virat Kohli-led Bengaluru-based franchise is currently on top of IPL 2021 standings.