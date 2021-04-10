IPL 2021: Logo designed for whom? Sehwag has the answer

The South African wicket-keeper batsman played a stellar role in Royal Challengers Bangalore's two-wicket win over defending champions Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 opener at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

At Chepauk, RCB were cruising with skipper Virat Kohli (33) and new signing Glenn Maxwell (39) at the crease, but it was game on when they were 122 for six in the 17th over after losing four wickets for 24 runs.

De Villiers then took the centrestage with the maverick wicketkeeper-batsman playing a brilliant innings of 48, which came off just 27 balls.

15 runs came off the 18th over from Trent Boult as De Villiers put RCB well on course to victory.

The South African fell when just two was needed for a win before the star of the night -- Harshal Patel-- steered them home in the last ball of the match.

Sehwag was so impressed with De Villiers's innings, which was laced with four hits to the ropes and two over it that the former Indian opener tweeted sarcastically that the IPL logo itself was secretely designed for him.

Will power = De villiers Power. Defeats all power. No wonder the @IPL logo is secretly designed after @ABdeVilliers17. Champion knock," tweeted Sehwag to leave the keyboard warriors in splits.

No wonder the @IPL logo is secretly designed after @ABdeVilliers17 . Champion knock. But Patel Bhai ke raaz mein , RCB bowling mazaa aaya. Top spell 5/27. Is saal cup aande , no vaandey. #RCBvsMI pic.twitter.com/NcPBRzaRrd — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 9, 2021

Sehwag also lauded the contribution of Haryana all-rounder Harshal, adding "But Patel Bhai ke raaz mein , RCB bowling mazaa aaya. Top spell 5/27. Is saal cup aande , no vaandey.

After a rousing start to IPL 2021 campaign, RCB take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 14 at the same venue next. That is a day after the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians play Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders.