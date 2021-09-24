IPL 2021: CSK vs RCB Highlights: Dwyane Bravo shines as clinical Chennai beat Bangalore by 6 wickets

Sharjah, Sep 24: Skipper Virat Kohli and young Devdutt Padikkal struck fiery half-centuries in an impressive 111-run opening stand before Chennai Super King pulled the strings to restrict Royal Challengers Bangalore to 156 for six in match number 35 of IPL 2021 here on Friday (September 25).
Kohli (53) and Padikkal (70) were going hammer and tongs after being put in to bat first but once the partnership was broken by Dwayne Bravo, the RCB lost momentum and allowed CSK to wrest control.
RCB managed only 45 runs in the remaining 6.4 overs after being in a position from where they could have pushed for a score in the vicinity of 200. Bravo's bowling made a huge difference to the conclusion of the RCB innings as he conceded only 24 runs in his four overs and also added the wickets of Glenn Maxwell (11) and Harshal Patel (3).
CSK had no dearth of quality bowlers with Deepak Chahar and Josh Hazlewood opening the attack but Bangalore openers -- Kohli and Padikkal -- went about striking the ball cleanly.
Kohli began with consecutive boundaries off Chahar but took a bit of time to find his rhythm. The skipper lofted the same bowler for a massive six on the on-side while Padikkal was fluent with his well-timed shots on the off-side.
MS Dhoni shuffled his bowlers but none got the length that could either trouble the batsmen or stop the run flow. The young left-hander also used his feet well against left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja, sending the ball soaring over long-on. He completed his fifty with a crushing four off Chahar which also raised the team's hundred.
The breakthrough eventually came when Bravo sent back Kohli, who struck the ball clean and hard but was caught near the boundary ropes. That wicket stemmed the flow of runs and while trying to break the shackles, both AB De Villiers (12) and Padikkal became victims of Shardul Thakur.
Maxwell was expected to go after the bowlers and he did that, striking a six off Bravo to raise the team's 150 in the 18th over, but a late flourish eluded RCB.
A win tonight will take Super Kings back to the top of the table, while an RCB victory will ensure Kohli and his band stays in contention for a top-two finish in the play-offs.
Here are the updates from IPL 2021, Match 35, CSK vs RCB:
It's all over in Sharjah! Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 wickets to climb to the top of the points table.
Last couple of stats to wrap #RCBvCSK in #IPL2021:@ChennaiIPL's last 5 IPL Matches in the UAE: W W W W W@RCBTweets 's last 7 IPL matches in the UAE: L L L L L L L (Incidentally #RCB batted first in all those 7 matches)#CricketTwitter #CSK #RCB— Arun Gopalakrishnan (@statanalyst) September 24, 2021
Four! MS Dhoni ends Siraj's over with a boundary towards fine leg. Poor delivery. CSK reach 155/4, 2 runs needed off 12 deliveries.
Four! Slower delivery from Siraj and MS Dhoni hits him towards mid-wicket boundary. CSK reach 151/4
Four, SIX!! Suresh Raina hits 10 runs on the last two deliveries bowled by Hasaranga. CSK reach 145/4 in 17 overs.
Wanindu Hasaranga starts brilliantly as he concedes 1 run from four deliveries of the 17th over.
Wicket! Ambati Rayudu gives a simple catch to ABD at mid-wicket and Harshal Patel comes back strongly to pick up a wicket. CSK lose their fourth wicket in run chase.133/4 in 15.4 overs.
Four, Four! Back-to-back boundaries for Ambati Rayudu off Harshal Patel. The first one came off via poor fielding, second one came via poor delivery.
Yuzvendra Chahal ends his spell with impressive figures of 4-0-26-1. #CSK - 125/3 in 15 overs, are we going to see another nail-biting finish?
Four! Vintage Suresh Raina as he hits Chahal over extra-cover for a boundary.
Wicket! Harshal Patel strikes!! Moeen Ali (23) mistimes the slower one from the pacer and Virat Kohli takes a simple catch. CSK - 118/3 in 14 overs, they are under some pressure now as the runs aren't coming easily.
⚡SAFE HANDS, VIRATI!⚡— Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) September 24, 2021
Now Moeen Ali's gone for 23, spearing Harshal's slower ball into the hands of Kohli🔥#CSK are 118-3, with 39 needed off 36 balls to beat #RCB#IPL2021 #RCBvCSK
Harshal Patel has been brought into the attack by Kohli and he starts with a no ball.
Ambati Rayudu vs Harshal Patel— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) September 24, 2021
43 runs
36 balls
4 dismissals#IPL2021 #RCBvCSK
12 runs came from that Wanindu Hasaranga over and CSK reach 112/2 in 13 overs.
SIX!!! Moeen Ali slog sweeps Wanindu Hasaranga over mid-wicket for a maximum.
SIX!!! Ambati Rayudu hits Maxwell for a maximum over mid-on and with that shot, CSK went past the 100-run mark in 12 overs.
The spinners have pulled things back for RCB after the fall of set openers. Run scoring hasn't been easy for the CSK duo of Rayudu and Moeen.
12 runs came from that Yuzvendra Chahal over as Chennai reach 90/2 in 11 overs.
SIX!! Moeen Ali picked up the googly from Yuzvendra Chahal brilliantly and hit him over extra cover for a maximum.
Four! Ambati Rayudu gets off the mark as he sweeps Maxwell and gets a boundary.
Wicket! Faf du Plessis (31) too falls soon after Gaikwad's dismissal. Glenn Maxwell strikes on the very first ball of his spell. Navdeep Saini takes fine catch at fine-leg. CSK - 71/2 in 9.1 overs.
Just 4 runs and the wicket of set Ruturaj Gaikwad from that Yuzvendra Chahal over. RCB are looking to script a comeback now. CSK - 71/1 in 9 overs.
Four & Wicket! Ruturaj Gaikwad (38) departs soon after hitting a boundary off Chahal. Virat Kohli takes a sensational catch to end the CSK opener's innings. CSK - 71/1 after 8.2 overs.
Four! Reverse sweep from Ruturaj Gaikwad on the very first delivery from Chahal.
Close!! Faf du Plessis survives a run-out chance as he entered inside the crease just in time. Gaikwad tried to steal a quick single on the final ball of Chahal's over and it nearly cost them. CSK - 62/0 after 7 overs.
Yuzvendra Chahal has been brought into the attack by Virat Kohli to put a brake on the flow of runs.
Four!! Faf du Plessis hits Saini towards wide mid-off and ends the powerplay in style for CSK as they reach 59/0 in 6 overs. Another fine start from CSK openers in this edition of IPL.
Chennai Super Kings have scored a combined 110-0 in the Powerplay across both games against Royal Challengers Bangalore this season. #IPL2021 #RCBvCSK— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) September 24, 2021
Four! Faf du Plessis pulls Saini and gets a boundary towards the mid-wicket region. With that shot came 50 for CSK.
SIX!!! Du Plessis welcomes Saini with a maximum over his head and the ball landed just outside the RCB dressing room.
8 runs came from that Harshal Patel over and CSK reach 43/0 after 5 overs.
Four! Free-hit delivery from Harshal Patel and Ruturaj Gaikwad hits him towards mid-off boundary.
SIX!! Faf du Plessis hits Wanindu Hasaranga over mid-on for a maximum. Brilliant shot. CSK - 35/0 after 4 overs.
Four! Ruturaj Gaikwad slog sweeps Wanindu Hasaranga and gets a boundary on the first delivery of the spinner.
After 3 overs, CSK reach 23/0. This has been quite the opposite start from Yellow Army as RCB openers were going all guns blazing in the powerplay.
SIX!! Faf du Plessis plays his trademark paddle scoop shot and gets a maximum over fine leg.
After 1st over, CSK reach 8/0.
Four!! Ruturaj hits Siraj over point region for a boundary.
CSK openers Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad are in the middle to begin the run chase. Siraj will begin the proceedings for RCB with the new ball.
Dwayne Bravo got the wicket of Virat Kohli for the first time in IPL!
Virat Kohli and Dwayne Bravo have played against each other in 23 #IPL games from 2009.— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) September 24, 2021
This is the first time Kohli has been dismissed by Bravo after 17.1 overs!#RCBvCSK #CSKvsRCB #IPL2021 #RCB #CSK#IPLinUAE
Devdutt Padikkal: It started off pretty nice, when the ball was new we felt it was coming on well. As soon as the ball got old and as we got out of the powerplay, it became harder and it started gripping a little bit. Even the fuller balls weren't bouncing much, wasn't easy to get under. We were just feeding off each other, we knew that the other one was going well and were just trying to time it well. Once we get going, we understand each other pretty well and we know when one person has to go. (Key for the bowlers) Keep it as simple as possible, good lengths aren't easy to get away, the pitch is a bit two-paced so if we stick to our basics, we should be good.
Despite getting hammered for 100 in 11 overs by RCB openers, CSK bowlers pulled things back as they restricted Royal Challengers Bangalore to 156 in 20 overs.
Royal Challengers Bangalore Batting Breakdown— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) September 24, 2021
Overs 1-6: 55-0 (9.16 rpo)
Overs 7-15: 63-1 (7.00 rpo)
Overs 16-20: 38-5 (7.60 rpo)#IPL2021 #RCBvCSK
Wicket! Harshal Patel (3) mistimes that delivery from Bravo and Suresh Raina took yet another fine catch inside the 15-yard circle. 3 wickets for Dwayne Bravo in this game as well. RCB - 156/6 in 20 overs.
3 boundary shots for RCB after 15th over!!
Wicket! Glenn Maxwell (11) tries to hit Bravo over mid-wicket and finds Ravindra Jadeja's hands in the deep. RCB - 155/5 in 19.2 overs.
Wicket and 4 runs! Deepak Chahar finished his final over in a respectable fashion after getting hammered in the first three. RCB - 154/4 in 19 overs.
Wicket! Tim David (1) mistimes the slow full-toss from Chahar and fails to connect. Suresh Raina takes another catch in the cover region. RCB - 150/4 in 18.2 overs.
SIX!! Maxwell pulls and the ball sails way back into the stands. Bravo isn't happy with that delivery. RCB reach 150/3 in 18 overs.
Two new batsmen Glenn Maxwell and Tim David are in the middle for RCB.
Wicket! Two in Two for Shardul Thakur!!! Devdutt Padikkal (70) tried to hit a ramp shot but couldn't connect it and Rayudu takes an easy catch at short third-man. RCB - 140/3 in 17 overs
Wicket! AB de Villiers (12) mistimes the hard length delivery from Shardul and Raina takes a simple catch at cover. RCB - 140/2 in 16.5 overs.
SIX!!! AB de Villiers hits Shardul Thakur over mid-wicket for his first maximum. Poor delivery from Shardul.
Some recovery from #RCB batters after back-to-back tidy overs from #CSK bowlers. 13 runs came from that Josh Hazlewood over. RCB reach 131/6 in 16 overs.
SIX!! Hazlewood misses the yorker length by inches and Devdutt Padikkal dispatches him for a maximum over mid-on. Superb shot!!!
Another good over for #CSK as Shardul concedes just 4 from it. #RCB 118/1 in 15 overs.
Brilliant over from Bravo! He picked up Kohli's wicket and conceded just three runs. RCB - 114/1 in 14 overs.
AB de Villiers is into the middle in his 150th appearance for RCB.
A round of applause for @ABdeVilliers17 as he plays his 1⃣5⃣0⃣th IPL game for @RCBTweets 👏 👏#VIVOIPL #RCBvCSK pic.twitter.com/Xuhapx9Fin— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 24, 2021
Wicket! Dwayne Bravo breaks the partnership as he gets the big wicket of Virat Kohli for 53 off 41. Kohli hits his favourite slap shot but didn't get the elevation and Jadeja took a fine catch at mid-wicket. RCB - 111/1
Virat Kohli scored 20(20) after the Powerplay in his innings today, registering an attacking shot against just 6 of those deliveries.#IPL2021 #RCBvCSK— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) September 24, 2021
Fifty! Virat Kohli gets to another half-century with a boundary towards fine leg. This is his 41st IPL fifty and the dasher continues to milk runs against his favourite opponent i.e. CSK.
Fifty!! Devdutt Padikkal welcomes Chahar with a brilliant boundary towards the point region. He's made a comeback after the disappointment in the previous game. With that four RCB also crossed the 100-run mark in the 12th over.
6 runs conceded by Jadeja from his third over! Wicket-to-wicket bowling from the left-arm spinner. RCB have reached 97.
Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal have given their side just the start they looked for. They have reached 90 without a loss in 10 overs.
Four! Padikkal plays a superb late cut and the ball races towards the deep point region. The fielder had no chance...
A bit of apt advice from Irfan!!
It’s better for you to stand out of the Sharjah stadium than in if you are souvenir collector! #cricketball— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 24, 2021
Good over for RCB's point of view as they amass 12 from that Jadeja over. RCB reach 82/0 after 9 overs.
SIXX!! Jadeja bowls a slight full-length delivery and Padikkal dances down the ground to hammer the spinner over mid-on for another maximum. RCB are cruising in the first innings.
After 8 overs, RCB reach 70 for no loss. This is just the statement RCB batters needed to send after humiliation against KKR.
Four! Virat Kohli hits Dwyane Bravo over mid-wicket and the ball reached one bounce over the fence for a boundary. Brilliantly timed!!
Most runs against an opponent in T20 cricket by Virat Kohli: Chennai Super Kings - 939* Delhi Capitals - 933 Kolkata Knight Riders - 735 Mumbai Indians - 728 Australia - 718
End of the powerplay and RCB have got off to a flying start in Sharjah. They've reached 55 for no loss in 6 overs. Kohli - 33* & Padikkal - 21* have started the proceedings on a positive note for Bangalore. CSK need to rethink and restrategise.
Four! Another brilliant shot from Virat Kohli off Hazlewood and the ball bisected the fielders at mid-on. With that shot, comes 50 up for RCB in the powerplay.
Solid start for RCB in the powerplay as they reach 46/0 after 5 overs. This is just the start, Virat Kohli would have hoped for.
SIXXXXX!!! Virat Kohli dispatches Shardul Thakur over mid-on and the ball sails outside the stadium. Kohli knew it was travelling into orbit, the moment he hit it. He didn't even look at the ball after hitting it.
Good comeback by Hazlewood after getting hit for a six early in the over as he concedes just 8 runs. RCB - 36/0 after 4 overs
SIX!!!! Devdutt Padikkal hits the first maximum of RCB innings as he hits Hazlewood over his head for a biggie.
Expensive over from Deepak Chahar as he gets hit for a boundary each by Kohli and Padikkal. RCB reach 28/0 after 3 overs.
The only other time Virat Kohli has hit two fours in the very first over of an IPL match was at Bangalore in 2019 against KKR when he hit two fours off Prasidh Krishna off his first two balls (the 5th and 6th ball of the over).— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) September 24, 2021
Today it came off the first two balls of the match!
Four! Devdutt Padikkal ends Chahar's over with a boundary. 13 runs for RCB from the opening over.
Four! Deepak Chahar bowls at Virat Kohli's pads and the batsman gets a boundary towards fine leg. Gets off the mark in style.
Deepak Chahar will start the proceedings with the ball for CSK.
A look at the stats of Tim David - who is making his debut for RCB.
Tim David Average Batting Impact:— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) September 24, 2021
BBL 20/21: +3.2
PSL 21: +9.9
CPL 21: +5.6
A well earned IPL berth for the Singapore-born batter based on his recent form. #IPL2021 #RCBvCSK
1st innings! RCB openers Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal are in the middle to start innings.
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat(w), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Tim David, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal.
MS Dhoni: We'll bowl first. There are a few wet patches, but it has dried out slightly. It's a small ground and there was dew the last time we played. Same team. It was an incredible team effort. To reach around 160, it was a special performance by the bat. The bowlers needed get into action and we kept getting wickets. We played really well to get back in.
Toss Update: MS Dhoni has won the toss and elected to bowl in Sharjah.
Update: Toss will be held at 7:30 PM IST. Play to start at 7:45 PM.
Toss has been delayed further: "Next inspection at 5:55 PM (Local Time) & 07.25 PM IST," IPL.
Toss has been delayed by 10 minutes at Sharjah.
Kohli needs 105 more runs to complete 1000 runs against CSK.
Cometh the hour, cometh the man. 😉🔝 #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #RCBvCSK pic.twitter.com/cqVJtskOKr— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 24, 2021
RCB legend AB de Villiers is chasing a big record. He will be looking to achieve it against CSK.
Raise your hand if you’d like to see some fireworks from 🆎‘s bat tonight. 🙋🏻♂️🙋🏻♀️☄️ #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #RCBvCSK pic.twitter.com/xeHWvpFTDu— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 24, 2021
Chennai Super Kings players are leaving the team hotel for the match against RCB.
Here we goooo… 💛🦁— Chennai Super Kings - Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) September 24, 2021
Are you ready with the Whistles.?! 🥳#WhistlePodu #Yellove #RCBVSCSK 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/ugTtGXO2aN
Hello and welcome to the live updates of the Southern Derby between CSK and RCB. Chennai are coming from a big win over Mumbai Indians while Bangalore suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders.
Hello & welcome from Sharjah for Match 3⃣5⃣ of the #VIVOIPL 👋— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 24, 2021
All set for mouthwatering contest as @imVkohli's @RCBTweets square off against the @msdhoni-led @ChennaiIPL. 🔥 🧊
Which team will come out on top tonight❓ #RCBvCSK pic.twitter.com/4efREDMgcx
