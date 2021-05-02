IPL 2021: Mayank Agarwal to lead Punjab Kings in KL Rahul's absence?

According to PTI, Mayank will lead the side in Rahul's absence, starting with tonight's match against Delhi Capitals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

"K L Rahul complained of severe abdomen pain last night and after not responding to medication, he was taken to emergency room for further tests which revealed that he was diagnosed with acute appendicitis," the team said in a statement.

"It will be resolved surgically and for safety measures, he has been transferred to the hospital for the same," it added.

Rahul is expected to operated on Sunday night at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. The team expects him to return to action within a week or 10 days.

"Post his surgery, his recovery will be in a bubble so that he remains in a protected environment (amid the COVID-19 pandemic)," said a BCCI source.

Rahul, who has led from the front, scoring 331 runs at an average of 66.20, missing a few games comes as a big blow to Punjab Kings, who were trying to get their campaign back on track after winning just 3 in 7 matches in the ongoing IPL 2021.

The report on PTI also added that Rahul's friend and Karnataka teammate Agarwal will lead the side in at least the next three games.

Agarwal had missed the last game against RCB due to an injury he suffered in the previous match against Kolkata Knight Riders, but has now regained full fitness and is expected to replace Rahul although the initial plan would have been to drop wicketkeeper Prabhsimran Singh. But now, the Punjab keeper is expected to keep his place in the side.

Punjab Kings, who have never won the IPL, occupy the fifth spot in the standing and will hope to improve on that starting with a victory in tonight's match against DC, who defeated them in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

