IPL 2021: MI vs DC: Dream11 Prediction, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

However, a win is more needed for defending champions Mumbai Indians because with 10 points from 11 games they need victory in all the three remaining games to be in the race for Play-offs, otherwise they will have to wait for other's mercy.

It is a discomforting situation for Mumbai but not an alien one as they had clawed back to contention in the past too, and even went on to win the title from near no-hope situation.

Mumbai will be banking on that single-willed performance once again when they come up against Delhi.

The Kolkata Knight Riders had shown that the Capitals batting line-up can be contained when these two sides faced each other a couple of days ago.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians informed that bowler Arjun Tendulkar has been ruled out for the remainder of the IPL 2021 season following an injury.

The defending champions have added Simarjeet Singh to the squad as Arjun's replacement. "Mumbai Indians have added Simarjeet Singh as an injury replacement to Arjun Tendulkar for the remainder of their IPL 2021 season," Mumbai Indians said in a statement.

"The right arm medium fast bowler has started training with the team after completing the mandatory quarantine as per IPL 2021 guidelines," it added.

Ahead of the resumption of IPL 2021, Mumbai Indians named Gujarat's left-arm medium-pacer Roosh Kalaria in their squad in place of Mohsin Khan.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians returned to winning ways after they beat Punjab Kings by six wickets on Tuesday. Mumbai Indians chased the target of 136 in 19 overs with the loss of just 4 wickets.

So, here's MyKhel Dream11, Possible 11 and Match predictions ahead of their clash against Delhi.

1. Squads Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Chris Lynn, Mohsin Khan, Saurabh Tiwary, Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Simarjeet Singh. Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (Captain and WK), Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, R Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Ben Dwarshuis, Anrich Nortje, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Lukman Hussain Meriwala, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Pravin Dubey, Vishnu Vinod. 2. Possible Playing 11 Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult. Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan. 3. Dream 11 Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Quinton de Kock, Saurabh Tiwary, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Shimron Hetmyer, Jasprit Bumrah, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan. 4. Match prediction On the form, Delhi could be having a slight edge but they had lost the last match. Mumbai came back roaring with a win after two straight losses. So, this could be a battle of evenly-matched teams with form on that day deciding the winner.