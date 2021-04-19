IPL 2021: MI vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, Tips, Probable Playing 11 Details

Chennai, April 19: Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will have a good chance to join Royal Challengers Bangalore at the top of the table when they face each other in an IPL 2021 match here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday (April 20).

Both Capitals and Mumbai have four points from three matches, and a win will take them to 6, same as the Royal Challengers. Capitals are on a high after chasing down a 190+ target set by Punjab Kings on Sunday (April 18) at the same venue with consummate ease.

Similarly, Mumbai scrapped their way to win over Sunrisers Hyderabad a couple of days ago, and that effort might have upped their confidence.

1. Team News - Delhi Capitals The Capitals looked a formidable force in the match against Punjab while chasing down a big target. Shikhar Dhawan played a marvellous innings of 92 to lead Capitals' chase and the rest chipped in with contributions of various size. Along with form of Dhawan, the Capitals will be happy to see a cameo by Marcus Stoinis (27 off 13 balls) as it will boost their middle-order. Steve Smith will be given another go despite a scratchy 9 before considering Shimron Hetmyer. They will also expect some more discipline from the quick bowlers. They might think of getting in Anrich Nortje for this game and in that case Chris Woakes may just miss out. 2. Team News - Mumbai Indians The Mumbai will not look to make too many changes as they have a settled line-up. But what they will like to change is the effort of batsmen. Defending champions MI have not crossed 160 in three matches so far and that's a blot on a side boasts of some of the most fearsome T20 batsmen. Their bowling looked spot on and it is a huge tribute to them that they were able to defend inadequate totals two out of three times. 3. Playing 11 DC: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Steve Smith, Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Lukeman Meriwala, Chris Woakes/Anrich Nortje, R Ashwin, Avesh Khan, Kagiso Rabda. MI: Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult. 4. Dream11 Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.