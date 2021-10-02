IPL 2021: MI vs DC, Match 46 Toss, Playing XI: Delhi Capitals elected to bowl first against Mumbai Indians

In the first match of the day, the Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bowl first against Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians in Sharjah.

In team news, Prithvi Shaw is back in the playing XI and Lalit Yadav goes out. In the Mumbai side, Jayant Yadav comes in place of Rahul Chahar.

With the league stage nearing its business end, each match hereon plays a crucial part in deciding teams for the three remaining playoff berths, with Chennai Super Kings having sealed the first spot.

While Capitals, who are placed second on the points table, may have already virtually sealed a playoff sport, a victory will ensure their last four place with two more games remaining.

On the other hand, Mumbai will need to notch up a win to stay alive in the playoffs race. The defending champions have ten points from 11 games and they must win all three games from here to make it to the playoffs. A loss will mean they will have to be at the mercy of others.

Though Mumbai have won in four out of their last five encounters, Capitals, who are enjoying a great run, defeated the multiple time champions in the reverse fixture this season by six wickets.

MI vs DC Playing XI:

MI Playing 11: Rohit Sharma (capt), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

DC Playing 11: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (capt & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje

Captain's Speak:

Rohit Sharma (MI): Was in two minds about what to do. Teams have lost batting first and lost chasing also, so depends on how you play. We have a quality bowling attack and will look to bat well and reach a par score. It is crucial for us to focus on what we have on hand. Jayant Yadav comes in for Rahul Chahar.

Rishabh Pant (DC): It's better to chase here I think. Have always said we want to take one match at a time and win each and every game. Lalit Yadav goes out and Prithvi Shaw comes in