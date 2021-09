IPL 2021: MI vs PBKS: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible 11, Match prediction

And they need to start that on Tuesday (September 28) against Punjab Kings under KL Rahul. Both have 8 points from 10 matches but a better net run rate has placed Kings on 5th and Mumbai on 7th in the IPL 2021 points table.

The Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai will need a big effort from faltering middle order for that and can they do that against a confident Kings?

1. Squads Punjab Kings - KL Rahul (c), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Nathan Ellis, Aiden Markram. Mumbai Indians - Rohit Sharma, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Chris Lynn, Mohsin Khan, Saurabh Tiwary, Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neeshan, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar. 2. Possible Playing 11 Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Quinton de Kock (Wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult. Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (Captain, WK), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Deepak Hooda, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi. 3. Dream11 KL Rahul (WK, Captain), Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Aiden Markram, Harpreet Brar, Kieron Pollard, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah. 4. Match prediction Mumbai Indians are faltering at the moment and are placed in the bottom half of the table. Punjab Kings managed to eke out a tight win in their last clash, and this will one of those few times when the Kings will go into the match as the front-runner.