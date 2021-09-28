IPL 2021, MI vs PBKS: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation Highlights

Jasprit Bumrah and Kieron Pollard took two wickets each as Mumbai Indians produced a disciplined bowling performance to restrict Punjab Kings to a below-par 135 for six in their allotted 20 overs.

In response, Saurabh Tiwary top-scored with 45 off 37 balls, while all-rounders Pollard and Hardik finished the run chase with 6 balls to spare as Mumbai Indians toppled Punjab Kings to fifth place in the IPL 2021 points table.

IPL 2021: MI vs PBKS, Match 42 Highlights: Hardik, Bumrah shows guides Mumbai to a big win

Sent in to bat, Aiden Markram (42 off 29) was the most successful batsman for Punjab as he shared a 61-run partnership with Deepak Hooda (28) to lift their score after they were reduced to 48 for 4 in 7.3 overs.

However, once the South African was back in the hut in the 16th over, Punjab couldn't score a single boundary, managing just 23 runs in the last four overs.

1

4-2021

Pollard (2 for 8) and Bumrah (2 for 24) were the pick of the bowlers but they were supported well by Krunal Pandya (1 for 24), Rahul Chahar (1 for 27) and Nathan Coulter-Nile (0 for 19).

IPL 2021, MI vs PBKS: Pollard gets rid off Gayle and Rahul, becomes 11th bowler to take 300 T20 wickets

In the Mumbai run chase, skipper Rohit Sharma (8) and Suryakumar Yadav (0) fell in quick succession, but Quinton de Kock (27 off 29 balls) and Tiwary steadied the innings with a partnership of 45.

De Kock fell with the score at 61 in the tenth over and 31 runs later Tiwary too fell. But the duo known for their finishing ability - Hardik (40 off 30 balls) and Pollard (15 off 7 balls) shared an unbeaten stand of 45 from 23 balls to take Mumbai across the line.

IPL 2021, MI vs PBKS: Quinton de Kock completes 7000 runs in T20 cricket

Here are the highlights from the post-match presentation ceremony of MI vs PBKS 2021:

Full List of Award Winners (Prize Money INR 1 Lakh for every award)

Man of the match: Kieron Pollard (MI) - 2 for 8 and 15 off 7 balls

Vivo perfect catch: KL Rahul (PBKS) - Catch to dismiss Saurabh Tiwary (MI)

Safari Super Striker: Aiden Markram (PBKS) - 42 off 29 balls (144.83 strike rate)

Dream11 Game Changer: Kieron Pollard (MI) - 80 fantasy points

Unacademy Let's Crack It Sixes Award: Saurabh Tiwary (MI) - Two Sixes (longest 98meters

CRED Power player: Ravi Bishnoi (PBKS) - 2 for 3 inside powerplay

UPSTOX Most Valuable Asset: Jasprit Bumrah (MI) - 20.5 points

What the captains and man of the match said

Losing captain KL Rahul said: "It was a great fight, but 135 was not enough on this pitch. We should have got about 170. The boys showed a lot of fight with the ball, we have done that two games in a row."

On play-off calculation, Rahul added: "The next three games will be interesting for us as the table looks interesting. It is what it is, we haven't been able to handle the pressure. We'll learn more if we play more together as a team. We need to be positive.

"We have three games, so we need to take one game at a time. We need to go out there and enjoy ourselves. All our games in the UAE have gone down to the wire, hopefully we can build on that."

Winning captain, Rohit, meanwhile, said: "We do agree that we didn't play to our potential, but it's a long tournament and we need to stick to our plans and reading the situations is very important and we can take a lot of confidence from that. Important not to lose the guard.

On Hardik's finishing knock, Rohit added: "The way he understood the situation was very crucial from a team's perspective, it's important for him to spend the time in the middle as he's coming back from an injury."

On Ishan Kishan call and Saurabh contribution, Rohit said: "It's a tough call and he seems very confident and the reply you get from him was very boosting as well.

"Saurabh has played the perfect role today and he's done well to nudge around in the middle overs. We are gonna back him as he's a very important player for us."

On the Abu Dhabi wicket, Rohit said: "The ball was coming off when we started off and the grass is coming off the surface in the middle overs and we need to adjust to the conditions."

On Pollard, Rohit said: "He (Pollard) is one of our key players. Crucuial part of MI for so many years. He will be happy with taking the 'Man of the Match' for his bowling performance."

Man of the match Pollard reacted on his 300th wicket and said: "Very important to get my 300th wicket. I enjoyed my 300th wicket which was KL and obviously it's a landmark and very special."

On his ability, Pollard said: "I know what I can do in all the facets of the game. I will be more than happy to do what the team needs of me. You try and watch and target whom you can target and not.

"For me, it's just of trying to practice and it's all about practing and batting according to the situation. I admit that I don't have pace, swing and seam but I can use my brain and get the job done."

On two points earned, Pollard added: "For us it's very important to get these 2 points and hopefully this will be the much-needed spark in the dressing room."